Comment | HJK is looking for a place in the Euro group, a head coach and now also a sports director

HJK is now possibly undergoing a major renovation, which can also define the direction in which HJK will be taken athletically, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Last autumn’s stars won’t be seen this fall at the Töölö football stadium, as HJK fell out of the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday. There is an even less glamorous Conference League playoff round ahead.

The side of the club Kevin Kouassivi-Benissanin two silly fouls worthy of a warning and a send-off after a quarter against Qarabağ FK on Thursday left a lot to worry about. That card could cost millions of euros. After the out, the game turned inexorably in favor of the visitors and ended with their victory.

at HJK critical weeks and months are now ahead. During the next two weeks, the team should secure its place in the group games, win the championship, and during the fall, the club should find two key personnel.

HJK has been searching for a head coach this year. Relieved of his duties Toni Koskelan was hired as a temporary solution Toni Korkeakunnas. In the survey of the coaches, coaches of a tougher level than the sailors have been sought from abroad for the next season.

At the same time, HJK will also have to look for a new sports director or reorganize its recruitment process, because according to two different sources, HJK’s sports director Miika Takkula is moving to Veikkausliiga club Ilves’ sports director.

As you know, Takkula is currently on notice period in the HJK organization. When I asked Takkula about it on Thursday, he replied that he doesn’t want to comment on the club’s internal affairs.

For several years, Takkula did two different jobs at HJK: as a sports and development director at HJK:ry and as a sports director at HJK oy. His workload was lightened this season at HJK oy, but he was helping during the summer transfer period and in the coach application process.

Acquiring Takkula is a good bet from Ilves, and it is a loss for HJK.

at HJK there is now possibly a major renovation underway, which can also define the direction in which HJK will be taken athletically.

When Korkeakunnas became HJK’s head coach about four weeks ago, he had a tight schedule ahead of him. The team’s game had to improve quickly. The autumn of Korkeakunnas will determine what starting point the next head coach will have next season.

In the conference league playoff round, HJK will face Romania’s best football player of all time Gheorghe Hagin coached by FCV Farul Constanța. Taking recent history into account, HJK should be a slight early favorite in a pair of matches, but the Romanian team should never be underestimated.

