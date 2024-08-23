Comment | HJK is absolutely fantastic at avoiding the worst possible disaster

Comment|HJK was close to the most embarrassing defeat of that weak season. Lee Erwin saved Toni Korkeakunnas’ troops from a terrible flight home, writes Janne Oivio.

I don’t don’t even know where to start. Lee Erwin the overtime goal was the latest dramatic twist in HJK’s already extremely dramatic European summer.

Which passenger on board this euro train hasn’t already completely burned out?

The club was already hanging on by the ropes against the weak Decic in the previous round, when, as is typical of this season, they conceded a last-minute goal in extra time after a miserable haste.

In the rank race, Klubi was out for five, but was saved again. Back then, the hero was the goalkeeper Thijmen Nijhuis.

On Thursday in the Faroe Islands, HJK was not yet on its way out of the European games, but a rare embarrassing defeat was coming.

The club’s 1–0 lead once again melted into panic defending, but now the difficulty factor was raised to almost Olympic level: HJK played with superiority when it conceded both goals.

And yes, yes. In football, the superiority of one man is not the same as, for example, in hockey. But HJK is also a team that has experienced many European tours, with national team members and champions.

KI Klaksvik also played in the Conference League last season. Although it comes from a small village in a small country, it is not a stereotypical fishing and whaling hobby group.

Still.

Erwin saved HJK – once again – from an absolutely horrible squat. It’s not even a question of being able to turn the match pair at home yet.

It’s about the fact that the Klaksvik match was once again the Club’s entire season in miniature. HJK’s long-standing pet peeve – even before Toni Korkeakunnsen the first wash and Even Toni Koskela – was leading to falling into a panic-like defense. Sometimes that’s enough, exactly. But as has been seen on several occasions this season, a lack of control leads to out-of-control situations. Before long, yours is ringing.

A star team that is built to dominate is exceptionally weak to pack matches in a controlled manner.

It has seemed to be exactly the same which national team players are at any given time as defenders and midfielders. Miro Tenho, Markus Halsti, Rafinha or Ville Jalastothe punt of the blue and whites has been surprisingly often in tough places.

This season, when the results have been weak anyway, the problem has become even more pronounced.

Now he specializes in the role of a bystander in witnessing tampering Diogo Tomas – a man who has been a sensational leader and a rock-solid credit man in his previous stops in the Veikkausliiga.

The blue and white stripe shouldn’t be passive side-tracking or “take care of you!” – the color of screams.

HJK will win in Finland because its collective depth and level will eventually crush the competition. But HJK rarely excels in tight spots.

Now Erwin was needed to save HJK from an absolutely horrible trip home. And of course Erwin has reason to succeed. First, because he gets paid for it. And secondly, because Erwin doesn’t really do anything else on the field with this injury.

Toni Korkeakunnas has not gotten HJK into a strange flight in terms of play.

There is it is reasonable to ask: what makes a team of HJK’s level retreat to a panic defense of seven or eight men in their own area in the lead time and time again?

Why is Klaksvik, even though it’s a good team, able to mount continuous attacks on HJK’s goal with an underpowered team?

Why does everything that HJK does on the field always seem so incredibly difficult and painful?

HJK is built to control the ball, grind opponents through, across and stack. Dismantling the presses and utilizing the premises is – allegedly – practiced year after year.

Yet the same problems repeat themselves – year after year. By playing too cautiously, HJK digs its own hole. Until now, it has hurt them at the last minute. But the hole always gets deeper one dig at a time.

In the midst of all the criticism, we have to take our hat off to the Club for the fact that the team in Europe has performed these climbs in the most difficult situations. But it makes life far too difficult when you consider the opponents and the context of the match.

If HJK ​​wins the championship this season and advances to the group stage, it’s impossible for me to say whether it’s because of HJK ​​or the opponents. The bar has not yet been set so low for the Club that it would require at least three attempts to cross.

Now, at the very latest, it’s time to wake up in the Club.