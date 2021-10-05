Comment HJK has neglected its marketing – Coronavirus can no longer explain miserable audience numbers

Failure to market and provide services risks making the product less attractive to potential partners. It is also a bear service for supporters, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

4.10. 19:47 | Updated 8:52

Championship fight running, the evening lights on and Finland’s largest football club HJK at home on Sunday chasing KuPS ‘series lead in the Veikkausliiga. One could imagine that the audience would be counted in the thousands.

The audience was 1,017, with 8,000 tickets on sale, or 75 percent of the capacity.

The pandemic with its fears and limitations has, of course, hurt the past and through this. But even with the coronavirus, it can no longer be explained why the reigning champion isn’t pulling more audiences right now.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 tickets have been sold for the Owls Ukraine match, and on Saturday HIFK won the Hockey League in front of HPK’s nearly 8,000 spectators.

It’s about is not that HJK scurrying on the field would be of no interest at all. This was seen in the pre-pandemic period, when, despite the team’s poor performance, it had an audience of 4,000 to 8,000 spectators at the end of the season.

There should have been a full room on Sunday. Achieving it would require marketing, better services, better service design in the ticket business, for example, and better community spirit.

Club marketing has been non-existent recently. In his absence, the insightful brand campaigns made about HJK in recent years are brilliant. The services of Töölö Stadium have been unloaded for a long time. Based on the supporters’ customer experiences, HJK’s own ticket sales seem ill-designed.

HJK’s commercial director Sirja Luomaniemi says that HJK was left in the monitoring market due to the coronavirus.

“We also thought about our own responsibility for how we invited people to matches. People have probably been confused by the changing guidelines. ”

Visitors to the matches have been asked for their views, and as a result, investments will be made in the ancillary service of the matches.

“There have been marketing experiments in the history of the club. Perhaps it has been felt that their impact has been limited. We now feel that people need to be helped back in the way we get into matches. We are also definitely thinking about marketing investments for next season. ”

Marketing and in the absence of services, there is a risk that the product will become less attractive in the eyes of potential partners. It is also a disservice to the supporters.

Now, HJK’s League matches seem lifeless as events, as exacerbated by the team’s recent tired downhill.