Comment HJK has a busload of players, but without Roope Risk the performance is inferior

HJK has several strikers, but none of them seems to be a goal scorer, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Football In the Veikkausliiga, HJK has now played eight matches and scored ten goals. The team has won several matches with goals 1–0, and on Thursday the team scored one goal in Lahti.

When FC Lahtikin scored, the Club lost a point and KuPS hit the league again with less than one match.

Against FC Lahteak, in the Lahti ski run, HJK seemingly created places, but none of them belonged to the series “that should have been done”.

HJK has several strikers, but none of them seem to be either goal scorer. Or so one would, but he hasn’t played due to injury since the season opener.

Although HJK actually has a busload of players, without Roope Risk a team is a one-goal team per match. Also another Risk, Rikuwould be a necessary addition to the team, but he is also injured.

It is not the goal of the scorers alone, as the game structure is not yet in the best A-group at least at this stage. A team that has made several purchases could gradually be expected to play more efficiently.

Although HJK has lost only one match, the anemic paint factory has also started to show in the crowds. In the Ilves match, the crowd was barely 2,000.

Thanks to Veikkausliiga’s special match program, the club’s next match is next Tuesday – and of course against FC Lahti. That is, the teams face each other every five days in a row. That in itself is not surprising, as the Club met Inter just over a week ago.