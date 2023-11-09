Comment | HJK gave up their home advantage in the stands, but on the field, you could see a face wash

HJK showed that it can maintain its game identity on its home field against the big German club.

HJK’s the second home match of the fall Conference League group stage turned into a special spectacle when Eintracht Frankfurt supporters robbed the Club of home advantage. HJK had given the German club’s supporters the entire north end, i.e. about 1,500 seats in the 10,000-seat stadium.

It could have been done the other way around, as HJK would have had to give only 500 places from the end. Because of the security arrangements, giving the whole end is easier in a way, but that solved the issue of handing over the home advantage.

The end was not enough for Eintracht’s supporters, who were also in abundance in the upper stand on the Urheilukatu side and in the main stand.

It was already known before the match, when the shouts of the Eintracht supporters’ march echoed on Urheilukatu, that there would be no opposition from the Helsinki fans in the shouting contest on Thursday. The atmosphere in the sold-out match was great, as the two supporters had a great mecca.

See also As a child, Roan was afraid to take ballet for fear of being bullied: now he is making his debut in a West End musical Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in Helsinki.

in Frankfurt HJK fell to a rough 0–6 defeat, so it was clear that the head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen the coaching staff had to come up with a new tactic for the home match against Eintracht. In Frankfurt, HJK started the game with a 3–4–3 grouping, but for the home match a 4–3–3 grouping that filled more of the midfield was chosen, which when defending changed from time to time into a 4–5–1 grouping.

Thursday’s match was a face wash for HJK. HJK showed that it can maintain its game identity on its home field against the big German club.

The opening period went 1-0 to the guests with a dream shot, but the magic of the home advantage started to show especially in the second period. HJK won duels and was able to create good attacks. Only the goal was exhausted, and the victory was 1–0 to the visitors.

A good game performance eventually became a good work sample for Korkeakunnas, who are leaving HJK after the season. It was a game that neither the players nor the home supporters needed to be upset or embarrassed about.