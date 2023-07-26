Comment | HJK chose a tactic that is not seen in Finland

The counterattack brought the winning goal and saved the first leg against Molde.

HJK chose a tactic used by many Veikkausliiga clubs against Klub in the Champions League qualifiers. In Finland, the Club does not play this way, and you will not see this on these fields against domestic teams.

The group that trickled down saved the Club. The team focused on defense with all their energy, and it worked.

HJK’s game cannot be said to be beautiful, but now we were playing for the result and a possible place in the next round.

HJK regrouped well down and let Molde control the ball. The club’s coaching team knew that Molde likes to keep the ball in Norway’s Eliteserien as well. There was no point in fighting it.

Defending opened up opportunities for counter-attacks, and that’s exactly what happened Topi Keskinen the winning goal.

It took a lot to keep the grouping, i.e. the shape, tight, so that the gaps between the players did not grow too large. When this worked, the whole match went according to plan.

In addition to defending, HJK was able to create a few scoring opportunities and a slightly longer attack. The second half opened up the game more, as Molde raised their group even more.

Result is good, although one could have hoped for more.

HJK got goalscoring opportunities that could have been properly avoided. However, Molde was not without good opportunities either.

It is tempting to wonder if one goal is enough for the next place. In any case, HJK is one step closer to the group games. It still won’t become a favorite, but the direction is right.