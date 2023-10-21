Comment | HJK can thank Korkeakunna for the championship and the financial jackpot

The experienced Korkeakunnas met the Club’s goals after getting to work with the resources of a big Finnish club for the first time and extinguished the budding fire, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

HJK is the champion of Veikkausliiga and Finland for the fourth time in a row, and the head coach is largely to thank for that Toni from Korkeakunta55. HJK’s club management can also praise itself for the right decision in midsummer, when it released the previous head coach Toni Koskelan from their duties in midsummer.

In the end, securing the championship was pretty close, when HJK had fallen behind in the summer. In the end, a 1-2 loss in a thrilling game against KuPS at the sold-out Bolt arena on Saturday was enough to secure the championship, when KuPS would have needed a victory with a three-goal margin.

The experienced Korkeakunnas fulfilled the goals after getting to work with the resources of a big Finnish club for the first time and put out the budding fire in the Club. At the same time, Korkeakunnas returned the joy of the game to the team.

Thanks to HJK’s championship and access to the Conference League group games, HJK will probably make a couple of million euros in operating profit this year with a turnover of over ten million euros.

Korkeakunnas managed to release the team from a mental slump and a game-like deadlock. In the light of the statistics, it seems to have succeeded above all by enhancing the attacking game.

In the final season Under Korkekunnas, the team scored (before the last KuPS match) 2.5 goals per match and conceded 1.2 goals per match. This is what statistics from the statistics company Wyscout say. Korkeakunnas HJK’s scoring average before the last league game was 2.5 points per match.

According to the expected goals for the matches, HJK should have scored 1.76 goals per match, so it can be said that HJK overachieved on the offensive end under Korkeakunnas. Based on the expected goals, HJK should have conceded 1.2 goals per match. In terms of defense, HJK’s results have gone as expected.

During Koskela’s head coaching season, the average score this season was 1.75. Under Koskela, the team scored 1.5 goals per match and conceded 0.75 goals per match. Goal prediction predicted that HJK would then score 1.6 goals per match and concede 0.93 goals per match.

In HJK’s matches coached by Korkekunnas, the tempo was higher than in Koskela’s games, and HJK had less ball control than during Koskela’s time, but there were more passes per ball control. Korkeakunnas HJK got more shots on goal and more goals from their attacks than Koskela HJK.

Championship after acquiring it, it would be natural for Korkeakunnas to continue as head coach. New sports director Vesa Mäki has been trying to find alternative head coach candidates. It is difficult to see that HJK would start a time-consuming analysis and interview process with a foreign candidate at this stage.

Perhaps that is the reason why, according to sources, Mäki tried to get his own foreign candidate to be the head coach of the second team Klubi-04, but in the end the position was chosen from within the club Aleksi Lalli.

For the next season, HJK’s challenger will change. Owner of KuPS Ari Lahti is pulling the purse strings tight, and KuPS will not challenge HJK again next season. SJK will become the strongest contender, but with these prospects, HJK’s reign may continue for another year.

