Comment | Hjallis Harkimo’s work group developed a great idea, which the sport loved

Interest in supporting athletes through donations is growing. Even the Olympic Fund, which failed miserably in its initial acceleration, has a new opportunity, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

Harry Harkimo presented an idea in 2017, which initially garnered praise, but also criticism and derision.

Harkimo was led by the Minister of Education and Culture Sanni Grahn-Laasonen set up a working group whose task was, among other things, to look for new ways to strengthen the financing of sports.

One of the working group’s proposals was the Olympic Fund – sports’ own support fund – to which the state promised to donate up to 20 million as much money as sports could raise.

Unfortunately, the naysayers were right.

Finland the Olympic Fund managed by the Sports Support Foundation, established in 2018, has not taken off even after five years.

It has collected less than two million euros in donations. The amount is modest when it comes to the flagship project of Finnish sports.

The fund has not received a single euro of government matching money either, because it has not exceeded the threshold goals. The state’s offer is valid until the end of this year, but the Olympic Committee can try to negotiate extensions.

However, the failure of the Olympic Fund does not mean that channeling additional money to sports through foundations is impossible.

Vice versa.

Last year, non-profit foundations distributed more than 500 million euros in grants and other grants to Finns.

Sports’ share of the pot was only two million euros, or less than half a percent, while science, culture and art collected most of the grants.

There is room for growth and there are also encouraging examples.

For example, Urheiluopistosäätiö distributes already half a million euros in grants every year from the proceeds of its investment assets of more than 40 million euros.

And contrary to what could be concluded from the fate of the Olympic Fund, Finns also have an interest in donating money to sports.

An example of this is Tuomas Langin founded a year ago by the Läpimurtosäätiö, which has collected in a year already a capital of a good seven million euros.

There is now such a buzz around Läpimurtosäätiö that new donors will surely be found soon. Finns are certainly interested in helping athletes, but they don’t always want sports organizations as a middleman.

Still, even the Olympic Fund’s game is not over, and it can grow forever. For example, the capital of the Kulttuurirahasto, founded in 1939, is already counted in the billions, and it annually distributes grants worth tens of millions of euros.

Even the capital of the Olympic Fund can rise to one hundred million euros in 80 years.

All it takes is one decent testamentary donation to open up the head. After that, many other wealthy sports fans can be encouraged to follow suit. It’s all about trust.

But why has the start of the Olympic Fund been so difficult?

The reason can be found in recent history. Last fall according to a published study The reputation of the Olympic Committee was so bad at that time due to many different reasons that even the harassment scandal earlier that year did not make it any worse.

The Olympic Committee, to which the Olympic Fund and the Finnish Sports Support Foundation are affiliated, does not tickle the soul of Finns, and few companies want to be involved in a reputational crisis.

Another reason for the failure has been the wrong starting tactics. The Olympic Fund initially sought donations primarily from companies, when the interest should have been directed to wealthy individuals like the Läpimurtosäätiö.

Their actions are gentle when decisions are made in the family circle.

Also sports managers and politicians can look in the mirror, and so can the state.

The publicity that comes with athletes is of interest to everyone, but the organization’s activities have gained a dubious reputation in the wake of politics. It is not without grounds.

The field of sports organizations is wide and it is used to considerable state subsidies. There are plenty of different networks.

People who have created their wealth through their own activity do not necessarily want to give their money to such a group, but prefer to decide on the recipients of support themselves.