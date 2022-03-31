Comment HIFK’s well-known attack came out on a robbery – many things were different from previous games

IFK and the Turku Palloseura are playing a great semi-finals series, where Thursday night’s overtime robbery could rise to another great value, writes HS sports journalist Mika Moilanen.

Helsinki IFK’s successful robbery trip to Turku raised the top five of the regular season to the driver’s place in his semi-finals. It wasn’t easy on Thursday either.

The hard attack on IFK’s paper had previously been paper in the trough as well, but now the leading players were waving a peg. Gold helmet with three power surfaces Jere Innala launched another consecutive batch solution for IFK, which could rise to another high value.

The robbery was close already in the regular playing time, but TPS, who dominated the puck, attacked more often and fired more, forcibly came alongside behind two goals. Many things were still different compared to previous games in the match series.

The well-known offensive equipment had scored only two goals in the previous two games. On Sunday, IFK was left completely at zero, on Tuesday the solicitor’s reference was reconciled to the defenders. Keeper Niilo Halonen defeated 39 times and played his best game in the series.

IFK led the match series for the first time in the middle of the third quarter, although its game has not been at its best and the lineup is missing important players. The winnings for him are still 2–1, which means that the semi-finals are now available by handling both home matches.

TPS, on the other hand, has to stretch to at least one away win. A great series of matches is about to make a worthy decision.