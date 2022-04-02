Comment HIFK’s sky tore – Roope Taponen, sought as an umbrella, is now in the fire test of his life

When Niilo Halonen gets to the end of the bench, HIFK’s hopes rest on Roope Taponen’s shoulders.

HIFK: n a black cloud hanging over an all-time relegation spring finally burst into the downpour on Saturday as TPS went to bomb the goalkeeper Niilo Halonen exchange in front of Nordis ’home audience in just 12 minutes. Four discs went behind.

Halonen had not convinced the series in previous matches, although he denied his team two tough extra time wins from the beginning of the week.

The 23-year-old miller was a marked man at the start of the fourth game, and to the chagrin of the home crowd, he was unable to support his team in a tight spot.

Two of the four goals came from loose discs, which the goalkeeper served to the TPS attackers unnecessarily generously. Halonen leaned in her club in disappointment when the bombing of the guests did not end.

The TPS fans didn’t have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. The shouts “Niilo, Niilo” in front of 8,000 HIFK fans are an experience that Halonen must be able to handle in some way. Not quite easy.

Halosen replaced Roope Taponen now finds itself in an extremely hard place.

The 21-year-old Taponen has played with a loan agreement in Mestis’s Kiekko-Espoo this season, where the booth has been grabbed with 93 percent certainty. However, the difference between the Metro Arena, which is eroding its emptiness in Espoo, and the Helsinki Ice Rink and Turku Gatorade Center, which are living in the heat of spring, is huge.

Taponen will also have to start his first match on hostile foreign ground immediately if he is HIFK’s choice between poles on Sunday. Hardly any of the TPS fans are unaware of what kind of eye stick young Kassari is now.

However, expectations also provide an opportunity for success. And at least now Tapos has nothing to lose.

Despite all the circus and crisis talk, the series is still exactly 2–2. Everything is open.