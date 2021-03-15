Comment HIFK’s corona infection at a bad time forces the League into tough solutions

Organizing the end of the regular season and the playoffs requires quite a bit of application.

Hockey League has bravely passed through, though the corona flashing has flickered under almost every round of the match.

The red light came on a few times in the fall, but there was still a long way to go until spring. Match songs and game dates were pretty easy to move.

In HIFK the revealed coronavirus infection and the quarantine of the team and the inclusion of SaiPa in the trade resulted in not having time to play all regular season matches.

Calculating the average score per match at that stage works as fairly as possible. It would be the first time in the history of the League that rankings would be ranked based on averages.

Spring is here, though you won’t notice it and the regular season closing date is approaching. Large amounts of match transfers can no longer be afforded.

The league and the spring World Cups are threatening to face each other. There is a long way to go in the League’s decision-making machinery to stretch the playing of matches over the World Cup. This option is not included in the plans.

If the League stretches, the World Cup will not dodge. In Latvia, the puck was supposed to drop into the ice on May 21st.

According to the rules of the International Hockey Federation, players selected for the World Championships must be released for use by the national team seven days before the Games. That, too, limits the League’s potential for “Midsummer gaming”.

You don’t want to solve the puck championship without the best players.

Every the club has been allowed to live in a world of match congestion and little practice this winter. There will hardly be any relief before the Canada bowl is lifted toward the ceiling.

The basic model of the playoffs is going to the scrap yard this season. The match series was supposed to be solved with the best of seven method, but there is no more time for that.

The strongest candidate for the new model is playing two matches in the first round and from the semi-finals to the final with a three-win formula.

Will you stay The quarantines of IFK and SaiPa even the last of spring?

If they don’t stay, a new calculation will begin to find out the master.

Television sponsorship and player contracts will take care of the fact that the championship is solved by playing, if it is possible only in accordance with the health.

The closure of the whole of Finland also hit the League door.