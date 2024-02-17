Comment | HIFK will go far this spring – but Ville Peltonen has to fix one problem

HIFK's team is made for the playoffs, writes Teemu Suvinen.

Helsinki IFK has woken up.

The wins over Ilves and Jukurei this week were convincing proof of the team's striking ability.

On Wednesday, Ilves was just an opponent at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink. HIFK's experienced team threw Ilves into a frenzy with their hard tackles and provocations and won the match 3–0.

It was a testament to IFK's ability to make an excellent playoff run, even though Ilves came to Helsinki tired from the previous day's match.

Friday the match in Mikkeli against Jukurei was a quality guest performance from HIFK. HIFK defended tightly, dulled the sharpest point of Jukurei and was also effective in the goal posts, which has certainly not been typical for the people of Helsinki.

Throughout the tight regular season, HIFK has squeezed in the goal posts, but now it seems that relaxation has been found. HIFK's suspension is due to the fact that the head coach Ville Peltonen had pulled the belt too tight.

HIFK is now more energetic and plays with more emotion.

That's what the raucous beginnings of the matches tell us. HIFK came out of the gates with a rush against both Ilves and Jukurei and dominated the opening sets sovereignly. Too often this season, HIFK's emotional level has fallen short, but in recent games, the team has found its core.

A big part of this honor belongs To Leo Komarov, who, especially against Ilves, was almost single-handedly able to mix up the deck of the Tampere team and on the other hand ignite his own team. Tapparak was buzzing on Saturday with HIFK's physicality.

Considering the playoffs, it is a very good sign that HIFK has mental and physical toughness.

Bridge this week HIFK has looked like a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs.

HIFK has better chances even for the championship than what has been made clear so far.

Although HIFK's hockey is not progressive, it has shown this week that it is able to destabilize its opponents so that they cannot be at their best against HIFK. This is an excellent strength in the playoffs.

When HIFK still has Jori Lehterän and Eetu Koivistonen like players who have merited in the playoffs, HIFK is surprisingly strong in the spring.

Jori Lehterä forges power for HIFK.

Even threatening pictures still is. HIFK's defense, for example, lacks puck skills.

The biggest problem of all, however, is HIFK's strange error sensitivity. Peltonen still hasn't gotten rid of this original sin that plagued his team all season.

Against Tappara on Saturday, HIFK played quite well as a whole, but ran into problems due to children. HIFK has to get rid of these.

HIFK's occasional junior-like blunders are due to the fact that Peltonen, who uncompromisingly does background work and game plans, has the ambitious goal of controlling the events on the field collectively throughout the match. HIFK can't do this, because the team is heavy-footed, and the pucks didn't have enough intrigue and puck skills.

Throughout Peltonen's coaching season, HIFK has tried and pushed just enough, but at the expense of that, cunning has been lost.

About problems despite this, HIFK has every opportunity to make a big splash. HIFK's team is made for the playoffs. There is decisiveness, physicality and experience. There is no team in the SM league that HIFK could not beat in the playoffs.