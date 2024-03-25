Comment | HIFK is threatened with an all-time disaster – and fully deserved

HIFK is an expensive team without leadership, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Helsinki IFK has been used to disappointing the high expectations of his supporters over the years.

The formula is familiar. Season after season, HIFK goes with a big wallet to seek success and the talks are tough. When spring comes, the tough talk doesn't materialize and the Canada cup goes around the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink from afar.

This spring feels different, because the season can end in an unprecedented fiasco even measured by HIFK's plowing scale.

HIFK started the season as the biggest champion favorite. Famous men of the tough class walked through the doors of Nordis Jori Lehterän, Petteri Lindbohmin and Leo Komarov under.

The already strong lineup was supplemented with experienced professionals who have seen the world. This season's HIFK was supposed to be a higher quality team, built specifically for playoff success. Liked and liked.

Well, now the situation is that HIFK's famous millionaire crew is only a loss away from a shamefully early summer vacation. The Pelicans deservedly lead the quarter-final series with a 3–0 win.

How did this happen?

of HIFK and the Pelicans were expected to be even and hot. The good old Lahti–Helsinki arrangement brought even more tension.

If you had to predict the length of the series in advance, six or seven matches would have been the most likely guess.

During the three matches, the momentum of the series has of course changed. Both teams have been able to control even long periods, but at the pivotal points of the matches and at the decisive moments, HIFK has been unfathomably flimsy and error-prone pump.

In these moments, the Pelicans have vaccinated in a rude way.

Tommi Niemelän coached by Pelicans has not dominated the events on the field from one match and one set to another, but Pelicans has been a significantly more disciplined and persistent team.

Tommi Niemelä has whipped the Pelicans into a high flight.

The puck game of Pelicans and thus the attacking play of the fives is better organized than HIFK's. In addition to a more versatile puck game, the team from Lahti is also able to withstand long periods of defense better than HIFK.

When you have to defend in a tight formation, Pelicans bluntly block the center and cover the passing lines effectively. When there is a place to hair, the Pelicans pressurize timidly, which has been poison for HIFK's groping defense.

“ A lot of euros have been pumped into HIFK's composition, but it doesn't show worse on the scoreboard or as a game-like leadership at the moment.

During the match series, HIFK has also been able to create long offensive mills, but the control has mostly been about seemingly punching in the corners and spinning outside the game.

For now Niemelä has bluntly taken HIFK's head coach From Ville Pelto on the tactical side.

See also Security policy Iiris Suomela, leader of the Greens, now says: “NATO membership is the right direction for Finland” Ville Peltonen is coaching HIFK in his third season. Peltonen's opening season ended in the quarterfinals. Last spring, HIFK lost to Tappara in the semi-finals.

When the style of play is strong, the atmosphere is fine and the self-confidence is low, individuals from the Pelicans group have emerged in a completely different way compared to HIFK.

Pelicans' goals have been distributed among nine different players after three games. Nathan Schnarr and Patrik Carlsson lead in the middle lane result chains and Antti Tyrväinen led by the four chain has eclipsed HIFK's number one fist in style.

In the battle of the goalkeepers, the Pelicans' 20-year-old number one goalkeeper Niklas Kokko has wiped the table with HIFK's brooms. Koko's unflinchingly confident work is apt to increase the Pelicans' collective faith in a long spring.

“ In the big picture, there is quite a bit of Rimanalitus if Peltonen and his coaching team can't get more out of such a famous and expensive team in the most important moments of the season.

HIFK drifted into the goalie roll at high speed when the first keeper Roope Taponen collapsed badly in the second game. Tapos is unlikely to be seen between the posts this spring. Blocked the triple play Niko Hovinen there was a man in place on Saturday, but a big improvement is required from those playing in front.

A lot of euros have been pumped into HIFK's composition, but it doesn't show worse on the scoreboard or as a game-like leadership at the moment.

Julius Nättinen (2+1) and Juha Jääskä (2+0) are the team's number one guns at this point. Among the top strikers without goals are Kristian Vesalainen (0+1), Iiro Pakarinen (0+1), Eetu Koivistoinen (0+1) and Lehterä (0+2).

In defense, leadership has not been seen like that. Luke Martin had a great regular season, but against the Pelicans, Martin has regressed into a gray mass. Against this background Tony Sundin an injury in the opening match was a severe setback for HIFK.

Pelicans' number one defender Filip Kral kicks away from Juha Jääskä and Luke Martin.

With his experience, Lindbohm should be one of the leaders of HIFK's defense in the spring, but so far the 30-year-old golden lion is mainly focused on pouting and kicking after the whistles. Currently, HIFK's back lines have a glaring lack of leadership.

Big there is quite a bit of Rimanalitus in the picture if Peltonen and his coaching team can't get more out of such a famous and expensive team in the most important moments of the season.

If HIFK ends up going on summer vacation in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night in four straight matches, it would be an all-time disaster in HIFK's club history considering the stakes.