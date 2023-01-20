Comment | HIFK has started the drive, but did the kiri start too late?

HIFK overthrew HPK and moved into the top ten in the standings.

Thus you have to celebrate. Helsinki IFK beat HPK 4–1 in the ice hockey league, and did not keep the spectators in unnecessary tension.

And there was a reason for the celebration. Helsinki IFK celebrates its 125th anniversary in style. To reach such a high age, one party match is not enough, but three are needed.

In autumn, the club celebrated for the first time in the Ässät game. Against HPK, it was the turn of the second kickers and later the third.

IFK knows traditions and respecting them better than any other club in Finland. The fact that the club’s champion team from 1983 was sitting in the stands fits well with the theme of the evening.

It was self-righteous that the defender Pertti “Pepe” Lehtonen dropped the opening puck. A great gesture for the player who decided the championship, who holds many club records.

It is good that IFK organizes crackers during the regular season. Despite the victory, there is a danger that the stadium will no longer play in the ice rink in the spring.

The good ones looks a little better after the party. HIFK passed HPK in the standings and slipped into the top ten. The last playoff line was below.

Former stars were sitting in the stands, but there were enough stars for the arena. Kristian Vesalainen was one of the decision makers of the evening. A goal and two assists were guaranteed. Almost belonged to the same series Juha Jääskä, Iiro Pakarinen and anti-profit Roope Taponen.

HIFK is still balancing so dangerously close to the playoff line that it can be compared to walking on fragile spring ice. A couple of losses in a row, and there’s a crash.

HIFK started plowing after the opening match of the season. A series of four consecutive defeats anchors the club in the potato cellar, from which it seems to be a pain to get out.

Poleaxe and HIFK are classic clubs in the League. The comparison of the major clubs gives a good picture of how the season has progressed.

After ten rounds, IFK and Tappara were in tenth and twelfth places. Both had a total of 12 points, but IFK ahead of Tampere.

During the next ten rounds, Tappara had risen to fourth in the series and IFK had slipped to 12th place.

And finally at 30 rounds, i.e. in the middle of the regular season, Tappara was at the top of the league and IFK was still in 12th place.

You have to look at the development of IFK with a big magnifying glass. It’s not enough to go forward when you have to take longer leaps than others. The back trip takes extra work.

Before meeting HPK, IFK had picked up points from seven consecutive matches. The pace was good, but not enough to lift the club above 12th place.

The series grew to eight games, and it promises to be a little better. And after all, IFK has a couple of matches in arrears.

The rush towards the playoff spring seems to be on pace, but did the trot start too late? HIFK fans hope that time will be enough.