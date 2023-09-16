Comment | HIFK has been talked about through new stars, but old acquaintances will celebrate at the opening

Along with the acquisitions, HIFK has been able to keep last season’s key players in the team, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

Helsinki IFK lost at the end of their opening game, but familiar players were featured in the strong moments of the match.

When the team’s starting season has been evaluated, the focus has largely been on acquisitions. That in itself is not a miracle. For example Jori Lehterä, Petteri Lindbohm and someone who has been ill for a long time Leo Komarov are star-level players at the league level, who are remembered all over Finland.

Behind the acquisitions, HIFK has been able to keep its key player from last season in the team. The doors of the Pukukop on Nordenskiöldinkatu didn’t open very well after last season. It is good to bring new players on top of a strong body.

In the opening night lineup, HIFK had 13 players who also represented the team last season. These players collected all the team’s power points, the leading star is a long-line HIFK player who made his debut last season Juha Jääskä.

Long-termism gives good starting points for HIFK to build a story that will be remembered for a long time. The opening night loss is just a detail in that story.