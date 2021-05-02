Comment HIFK has a lot of big problems, and the biggest is that Nelonen seems to be the only one in the playoffs

The semi-finals are over and the team needs big changes.

With HIFK is one big problem in the hockey semifinals. The only trio that looks like a playoff chain is Nelonen.

Micke-Max Åsten, Miro Väänänen and Juho Keränen settled the semi-finals against Fly. In TPS matches, they haven’t celebrated with goals but look like a real spring chain. They try, tackle, play and try to create situations.

The biggest names and softest hands are elsewhere, but in the powers they don’t show up.

A peek into the middle lane, i.e. the heart of the team. Henrik Borgström has scored 0 + 3 in six matches. Where could a good shot have disappeared?

Kakkonen Alex Broadhurst skates hard but is careful in every way to get into traffic jams. He also swings in 0 + 3 and seems to be playing at the same pace as in the regular season.

Top promise Anton Lundell tries, heads and shoots too much, but still the power is 1 + 0 after six matches.

This band was supposed to be the strength of IFK. There were to be found the keys to solving the games and running the overpowers. The value has come very thinly.

IFK had a large coronavirus wave at the end of the regular series. It is not talked about or its effects.

Prolonged illnesses probably have some effect, but would still believe the team would come off more.

The season has reached such a relentless stage that you can no longer lose once in the semi-finals if you want to play outside of the bronze medal.

The road to the bronze match is available even without asking. You have to sweat and take a few bumps in front of the final place.

Now the IFK stars are weighed.