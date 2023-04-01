Comment | HIFK forgot the door was ajar for a while, and it turned out to be a fateful moment

The equipment barely has time to dry when the puck falls on the ice again, author Heikki Miettinen.

HIFK was as ascetically efficient and relentless as Tappara usually is when the semi-final series started at the Stad.

It took a lot to shake the rested Tappara, but even that wasn’t enough on Friday.

The match started to tilt for Tappara at the same pace as the clock ticked. Then it hit Brother Matti Savinainen.

IFK showed a completely different side of themselves in the first two sets of the match against Lukko. It seemed as if the tense phase of the Lukko game and the fighting atmosphere had been transferred without a hitch against Tappara.

Killing playing against is merciless. Little or no mistakes are allowed. Quite well, IFK managed to both attack and manage the defense with few mistakes.

If you leave the door open even a little bit against Tappara, the team will get through it and into the goal posts.

This happened on Friday as well.

HIFK’s minimum goal was to win at least one match of the weekend’s doubles. In the IFK camp, there was certainly talk of capturing both. Now it is only possible to scratch a win from Saturday’s encounter.

The initial setting for it is anything but easy. The stinging defeat would have to be buried very quickly – and have time to recover physically as well.

You shouldn’t rush things, but the most important thing is to be able to challenge the reigning champion night after night. Although Friday ended with a technical knockout, IFK has some hope.

When the new attempt is on saturday, the gas must be pushed to the bottom from the next moment. Yes, even Tapparaa is bitten by their own weapon, a precise and relentlessly hard five-man game.

If you look at the finished regular season, IFK’s picture looks rather skewed. It wasn’t easy to freeze tappara in the winter, and it’s still at least as difficult.

Tappara won the previous meetings 3–1. HIFK had their biggest goalie problems in the regular season at the end of February, when Tappara won 8–2. That match could be erased from the crooked image of the mirror if you are looking for a comparison with this spring.

The number one center Juha Jääskän a long-lasting injury took away a boulder’s worth of skating power from IFK, messed up the chains and put the centers in recycling.

Jääskä is out for the fourth game in a row, and a similar situation would not be a treat for any club. There was also on the page Miro Väänänen due to his suspension.

The equipment barely has time to dry, when the series continues on Saturday at the same place after a break of just under 19 hours.

