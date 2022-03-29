Comment HIFK fans were afraid of their goalkeeper melting – now that fear has materialized, and the only substitute is a 16-year-old

Niilo Halonen’s uncertainty at the finish line is HIFK’s biggest threat to the playoffs.

29.3. 21:39

HIFK TPS TPS narrowly narrowed in the second fight of the hockey league semi – finals and leveled the series, but the question marks around the team did not dissipate from one extra time goal.

The reason for this can be found between the poles.

HIFK failed to score a new goalkeeper at the league pass, although the Veskari section was clearly the most dubious piece of the team in terms of the playoffs. Playoffs where the importance of the top scorer is further emphasized.

Helsinki fans were afraid of a solution, and their worst nightmare came true when the number one goalkeeper Michael Garteig injured in the fourth in the regular season.

At HIFK it was no longer possible to get a new quarterback, so the responsibility for the goalkeeping game of the team carrying huge expectations fell on him To Niilo Halonen.

The 23-year-old Halonen’s playoff experience at the adult level was limited to five matches at Mestis’ Jokipoja. He also lost four of those five games.

In Sunday ‘s first semi – final, Halonen overcame himself out of the situation when Tyler Steenbergen tossed TPS’s winning goal into the empty box.

In the second TPS fight, a similar over-the-top cover-up could have worked when Steenbergen was able to surprise the HIFK guard again. The Canadian striker’s knuckle lift started from a zero angle, but Halonen was unable to stop it.

Halosen the gloomy evening continued with a groping of the second batch when Juraj Slafkovsky pulled the puck as soon as he crossed the blue line without a mask to the finish. The puck could hit Miro Karjalainen racket, but the traction went from a distance and in an awkward position. Slafkovsky himself was surprised by his hit.

After two sets, Halonen had blocked four shots and conceded three goals. In the end, his rejection rate was 79 percent.

What makes HIFK’s situation particularly troubling is that in neither of the TPS matches could it even have theoretically changed the goalkeeper. The 16-year-old was sitting on the door Emil Vinni – Zero league games and two playoff experience for B-Juniors.

Of course, HIFK’s player lists also include players who have played scattered games in the League Roope Taponenbut he has not yet been included in the playoffs.