Comment HIFK faced two opponents at the same time, one is invisible and katala, and that was too much

TPS started the playoff semifinals effectively.

Turku

Helsinki The IFK playoff spring got its direction even before the start of the first match. The team had to play against two opponents at the same time.

With the Turku Palloseura, the game would still be fair, but fencing against the invisible and catalan coronavirus is just as dark.

For HIFK, it came at a bad time when the coronavirus found a stop on the Stadia team just below the spring solutions.

Head coach Ville Peltonen was missing from the bench due to an infection and the team’s defense became sparse as a rag. Johan Motinin, Rony Ahosen and Joonas Lyytinen simultaneous intervention seemed difficult to replace.

It would also have been of use to attackers Teemu Turunen and Juha Jääskä. The second part is to paint and the workload of the worker never runs out.

There were so many players missing that they would make a strong field for any league team.

TPS is the level of the group that no discount could be given.

The most essential pattern in the playoffs is using your own seats and vaccinating your opponents against mistakes. That’s what TPS just did.

HIFK goalkeeper Niilo Halonen overplayed the front corner guard Tyler Steenbergen by doing it the old-fashioned way, i.e. by twisting the paint and scintillating the disc into an empty frame. Equally badly positioned the situation defender Miro Karjalainen.

First center Eetu Koivistoinen can ask TPS Juuso Pärssisen in the goal, whose guarded player decided. Koivistoinen rested his racket in Pärssinen’s armpit, but that’s all.

Koivistoinen is the most valuable player in the playoffs last spring. More needs to come off in future matches.

These couple of poorly played situations and the errors associated with them cost IFK at least as much as Korona cleared the lineup.

TPS was an angry opponent. It did not give power attacks as a gift, the defense worked and at least every other attack produced incidents.

In the Best of Seven, there will be no finals in the first game, but a lot has to happen for IFK to get the posture required for its game. Now it showed nothing but a couple of glances Alex Broadhurstin and Jere Innalan in games and they too were divided into different chains.

League the playoffs will receive additional rounds on Monday as Jukurit face KooKoo and Tappara Luko.

Jukurit is by far the most interesting team this spring. For the last five seasons, Jukurit was spinning at the feet of other clubs and always came up when someone hinted at a reduction in the number of teams in the League.

Again, Jukurit raised the headlines as the club made “weird” coaching choices by hiring Olli Jokisen.

The combination of Jokinen and Jukurit grew into a success story in the second place in the regular season alone. There may be much more to come.

As HIFK and TPS continue their series, everything feels somewhat familiar, even though all the spring and all the playoff series are different.

Fortunately, no one knows what to expect from the Jukuri or what might be required or required of them.

