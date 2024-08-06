Comment | Here is a clear reason for the destruction of HJK

Comment|In some previews, Luke Plange was classically praised as “too good for the Veikkausliiga”, writes sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Domestic HJK, which dominates football almost season after season, this season has been “just” one Veikkausliiga team among others.

The team doesn’t dominate the matches to their heart’s content and doesn’t create a large number of goal chances. When the scoring opportunity comes, the finishing goes to waste, just like the head coach Toni Korkeakunnas stated after the losing visit to FC Lahti.

On Thursday, HJK will face Montenegrin FK Dečić in the third qualifying round of the European Conference League.

Korkeakunnas returned to HJK in the middle of the season, when the spring coaching and license mix-ups had been completed.

Did anything change in HJK’s game? The answer is yes, because more points have been accumulated during Korkeakunnna than before Korkeakunnna.

The way of playing became clearer and new players have also been brought to the team. HJK still cannot be called effective.

It is accentuated in matches where the opponent plays with a low defensive line. There are no scoring chances until there is a rush, and if they do, the nets don’t swing.

When HJK beat FC Haka 2–0 on July 20, the game looked good, the best of the season. Did that famous ketchup bottle open? It didn’t open and the reason was clear: Haka played bravely on a high defensive line, which suited HJK.

HJK has improved its game under the coaching of Toni Korkeakunnas. but the team still has a hard time at times.

What so it’s wrong?

HJK had to have a diamond attack duo at the start of the season, Top Middle and Luke Plange.

The latter came “like winning the lottery” with a loan deal from Crystal Palace. In some previews, there was time to say “too good for the Veikkausliiga” in the classic way.

What has been gained? Six goals and three assists in 18 matches.

Three of the six goals came in Plange’s star moment on June 7, when he came on as a substitute in the second half of the SJK match and scored a hat trick. It’s been quieter since then. Plange has shot 34 times.

What about Keskinen, who is in the middle of transfer rumors? Also six goals and two assists.

Keskinen has shot no less than 51 times, of which 24 have gone towards the goal. Keskinen is a fast and certainly still a lot developing player, but the sieve has not been right now.

Let’s take one more striker, Anthony Olusanya: 23 shots, two of which have gone on target.

Korkeakunnas has indeed addressed the inefficiency and brought in the team Lee Erwin, with a promising start. Four matches and three goals.

Some HJK’s supporters have remembered the HJK attackers from a few years ago, who were on point.

It’s not now Alfredo “Buffalo” Morelosiato which the “too good Veikkausliigaan” latteus even fit. João Klauss de Melloak too will be missed.

Where do the duo currently play? Morelos has lost his goalscoring ability and is playing on loan in his home country of Colombia. Klaus plays in the MLS league in St. Louis City with quite reasonable powers.

Why haven’t matching players been found anymore?

Money is probably one reason, but it is hardly the only reason. Sports director Vesa Mäki was allowed to leave in the turmoil of spring, so some changes in player acquisitions will take place. It remains to be seen whether the changes will be sufficient.

HJK–FK Decic on Thursday at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki at 19:00.