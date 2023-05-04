Comment | Helsinki sent a strong message to the Kremlin

There is no negotiation with Russia on the territory of Ukraine. That matter will be resolved on the battlefield, writes HS reporter Jussi Konttinen.

3.5. 21:49

to Helsinki arrived the same energetic and cheerful Volodymyr Zelenskyiwhom I had met on Thursday last week in Kyiv during a joint interview with Nordic journalists.

At that time, the interview was organized on a fast schedule, and Zelenskyi’s arrival in Finland was not announced. Unofficially, however, there was information that a “Ukraine support meeting” would soon be organized in Helsinki.

Just as in Kyiv, Zelenskyi focused on diplomatic efforts in Helsinki instead of just ruining the arms aid.

Of course, Norway and Denmark announced new aid packages during the meeting, and the preparation of Finland’s 16th package is reportedly well underway.

Zelenskyi stated somewhat sarcastically that Ukraine gets new weapons every time it has proven its success on the battlefield. Fighters would come with a successful counterattack.

The focus was however, in Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership efforts and in Zelensky’s favorite child, the ten-point peace plan.

Ukraine would like to become the 33rd member of NATO after Sweden. Zelenskyi expects support from the Nordic countries for membership and security guarantees at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

The Nordic countries can be a good choice as a messenger when Germany and France are chasing each other, southern Europe is passive and Poland and the Baltics are already behind the issue.

However, the NATO road will be difficult. In Kiev, Zelenskyi was puzzled by Hungary, which is part of the alliance but opposes its main opponent, Russia.

NATO is the big question behind the war in Ukraine. NATO announced the membership path of Georgia and Ukraine at the Bucharest summit in April 2008. Four months later, Russia already occupied Georgia and six years later Ukraine.

Creating frozen conflicts has been Russia’s way of freezing its neighbors’ dreams of membership. It has created separatist regions in Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

NATO could stop the trick by deciding that a country whose entire territory is not under its control is also eligible for membership.

President Sauli Niinistö was still cautious with his recent, somewhat traumatic membership negotiation experience and said that Finland was striving to find a “common voice” within NATO.

To Zelensky the peace plan contains many points that suit the Nordic countries, such as repairing the environmental damage of the war and promoting nuclear safety.

The president of Ukraine also dreams of a global peace conference, which he has proposed to be held in the Nordic countries.

On the other hand, the peace plan does not include negotiations with Russia on the territory of Ukraine. That matter will be decided on the battlefield.

Vladimir Putin is to be discussed in the special court proposed by Ukraine to The Hague, which the Nordic countries expressed their support for.

It was a powerful message from Helsinki to the Kremlin.