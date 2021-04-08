Comment Helsinki Seagulls’ season of high expectations is coming to an end in a farce

For the neutral spectator, there is also a bright side to the pain of the Korisliiga championship, writes HS journalist Mikko Pajala.

8.4. 14:36

Helsinki Seagulls is one defeat away from the disaster. The biggest championship favorite in the basketball league is Salon Vilpa’s knife with a throat, because the loss position with wins 1–3 no longer allows the Helsinki residents to go astray in this semi-final series.

Before the start of the season, Seagulls unequivocally set the goal of the Finnish championship, as it did with its player material and budget.

Therefore, mere “disappointment” would be far too mild to describe if the annealed championship yacht ends in the semi-finals.

It’s about is again about the relationship between expectations and realization. If even Lahti Basketball or Lapuan Kobrat had advanced to the semi-finals and from there to the bronze match, we could talk about great success.

However, Seagulls wrestles in a completely different series. Its previously announced through the total budget was clearly the largest in the Korisliiga, and the salary budget of 413,000 euros paled at that time only by a small difference for Katensja in Joensuu.

The Seagulls have a very well-known team in the Basketball League. It’s a classic combination Shawn Huffin, Tuukka Kotin and Antti Kanervon such as domestic national team players as well as high-quality American reinforcements.

Coaching is not compromised either. Head coach Jussi Laakso won two championships in a row in Kauhajoki before his Seagulls wash.

In the regular season everything went according to the script, or really better. Seagulls lost only two matches out of 22, one as Karhu’s guest in Kauhajoki and the other in a no-bet final game against Vilpa.

However, the playoffs are a world of their own. In the light of the semi-finals, it is bad to question Salo’s lead.

In addition, it must be remembered that Vilppa’s team is also one of the highest quality and most expensive in the series, and when completely healthy it would hardly have finished fourth in the regular season. The team structure is similar to that of the Seagulls: national team experience, top Yankees and quality coaching.

Impartial from a basketball viewer’s tip, the cloud of Seagulls ’problems also has a bright gold border. A lively final place would mean that Teemu Rannikon a glorious career would end in the finals.

Now Coast, 40, has shown Seagulls to a colleague 16 years younger, among others Kendale McCullumille, what a trump card experience can be in the most important places. For example, in the third semi-final, McCullum was just four points behind in just 33 minutes of play.

The magician’s last trick may therefore be seen on a worthy stage.

