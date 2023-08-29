Comment | Helsinki plans to spend money in a frivolous manner – what will happen if the habit spreads to other parts of Finland?

The sports division of the Helsinki Culture and Leisure Board will decide on Tuesday whether the city will reject the grant application of the gymnastics club Elise and whether last year’s grants will also be collected back. A stricter approach to club activities can lead to big changes in the entire sport, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

Helsinki the city intends to use its decision-making power in the granting of discretionary operating grants in a rare rapid manner.

The Sports Division of the Culture and Leisure Board decides at its Tuesday meeting, pdoes it differ back from the gymnastics club Elise the 2022 operation and space use grant and hpostpone this year’s grant application.

Sports division the background of the closing presentation is Elise’s coaching manager Laura Ahonen the mild disciplinary punishment he received last year as the head coach of the Gymnastics Association.

Executive Director of Elise Mia Green said in an interview with HS that the punishment Ahonen received in national team activities is not related to the club in any way, so the city’s actions would not be justified.

But the city sees it differently.

Since Ahonen is also Elise’s coach, and space use and operating grants are discretionary, the city wanted to find out whether the principles of fair play in sports, which are also a condition for granting grants, are implemented in the gymnastics club Elise.

According to the decision proposals, the city of Helsinki has not received the answers it wanted from Elise, and has not seen the needed actions take place.

That’s why the city wants to collect back all of last year’s grants, i.e. nearly 100,000 euros, and reject this year’s grant application.

“ What if Helsinki’s operations are followed as a model and stricter control spreads to other cities or the government’s distribution of money?

Many parents of children playing sports in Elise defend their club. In their opinion, there are motives other than the principles of Fair Play, and the city has not taken into account the things done for responsibility in the club.

In addition to big money, it’s about the future of a big gymnastics club.

Elise’s operations will be in trouble if it loses the city’s subsidies. Ultimately, the bill falls on the parents of children who play sports.

Butter to be that even this case will finally be decided by the lawyers, as is increasingly the custom in sports.

It would be surprising if the final answer was received at Tuesday’s meeting.

In any case, the upcoming decision has a more general level, as the city of Helsinki is the second largest individual financier of sports in Finland after the state.

Money is an effective control mechanism. The city plans to use it now at full power, i.e. to use the power of money to guide the way sports work.

A large part of Finns have some kind of contact with club activities. At least the children of a co-worker or best friend play sports if their own family is not involved in a sports club.

And as we know, not everything in sports always happens according to the textbooks, even though most of the action these days can stand up to critical scrutiny from all angles.

If If Helsinki combs the entire club field with the same piety as it treats Elise, it is likely that the operation of sports clubs will improve.

What if Helsinki’s operations are followed as a model and stricter control spreads to other cities or the government’s distribution of money?

In sports, we are on the brink of significant things. And that’s a good thing.

Read more: The board overturned the previous HSK decision, almost 60,000 euros will be recovered from the skating club: “There is zero tolerance for humiliation”