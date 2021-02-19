Comment Helmars will have a place in the “cold hell” of Töölö Stadium – the defense must stand against the Portuguese feed rally

Finnish players have hardened in their youth even in such conditions, and during the match the coldness has been turned in Finland’s favor. Mentally, it certainly is, but otherwise the cold can cause a surprising element to the match, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Women the national team of the national football team, the Helmari European Championships, can be decided on Friday night in the “cold hell” of Töölö football stadium. The conditions are exceptional, if not unique, when the frost is promised a dozen degrees, and the bite of the frost is increased by the wind.

The women’s national team has never before played a competitive match at their home field in February.

Finnish players will certainly be heated by an internal fire. There are two matches left in the qualifiers, and a victory from Portugal at home would give Finland a place in the 2022 English European Championships.

Portugal are playing a short pass game and their ball rally can be further accelerated on icy and fast football grass. On an icy field, the movement of Finland’s defense in shape can also be more difficult than usual.

Guess that Anna Signeul continues in the way that brought two Scottish victories. Finland defended deeply and did not leave the line of defense behind. It is not appropriate to leave any extra space there against Portugal.

The watch is a friend of Finland on Friday. The further on Friday the match progresses under Finnish control, in a tie or under Finnish leadership, the more difficult the situation in Portugal will be. It needs a win to keep its European Championship dream alive.