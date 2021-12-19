Comment Head coach Jalonen’s playing style showed its effectiveness at critical moments in the Russia game, and it says a lot about the level of the Lions

Two players are penetrating the Lions Olympic team strongly, whatever the NHL patterns, HS sports reporter Heikki Miettinen writes.

International hockey is fighting the coronavirus and time before the Beijing Olympics.

The coronavirus is at its worst in the North American NHL right now, but it may be a matter of days before the omicron sweeps across European troughs.

If the Olympics can be held as a kind of puck tournament, the position of the Lions will seem strong.

In the winter games filled with NHL players, the Lions are among their favorites with their very strong attack. When comparing teams from Europe, the situation seems at least as tough.

Olympic gold or other medals it is useless to start handing out as early Christmas presents, but the three games played by the Lions in the EHT tournament in Moscow showed how much material the head coach Jukka Jalonen allows players to choose.

The strong position of lions is based on the players, but above all on the way they play. The team defends so tightly that the air doesn’t crackle in the cracks.

Against Russia, the second installment went by wind, but did not panic. It is a sign of a winning team.

No team controls the game for a full 60 minutes or even 65 minutes, but the mature and tactical ones take enough pressure to lift their heads to the surface at the right moment. This is what the Lions did.

In the Moscow tournament, the Lions was the only team to win every match. It has its merit and its significance.

One and a half team Olympic candidates play in the NHL. World Cup-level players come from the European side, and Olympic hockey players may also have to draw from the same laurel if the NHL stops at its crown.

When a completely different team played in the Karelia tournament than in Moscow, it says a lot about the functionality of the game system and how easy it is for players to dive into the existing patterns.

Possible The Olympic team from the NHL is hardly confused with the team from Europe, but two confident players would fit in both.

Defender of Geneva Sami Vatanen and the striker of the SKA of St. Petersburg Leo Komarov are pushing into the Olympic team no matter what price tags players have on their backs.

Vatanen assured in the Karelia tournament and Komarov needs to play the role of Lions.

Komarov is just the kind of player who was created for Jalonen’s fourth-chain plans. Komarov rarely gets a bad game and even less – if ever – a bad attitude.