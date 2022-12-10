Comment | Has the distorted information about the lethality of the corona disease had time to affect people?

Based on the new statistical method, the number of coronavirus deaths is only 60 percent of what was reached with the previous method, writes HS’s domestic reporter Tiina Rajamäki.

Clock 11:36 The data on the spread of the coronavirus, compiled by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), jump onto the screen. The number of infections, corona patients in intensive care – and the number of corona deaths.

For more than a year and a half, the statistical information was awaited in the delivery, because it was a package of facts on the basis of which we could try to understand the progress of the unpredictable and slippery virus.

Especially the excess mortality caused by the corona in Finland has been reported internationally. Published last spring in Lancet, a scientific journal of the medical field in the article the reasons for the relatively large number of corona deaths in Finland were considered.

Thursday came out Monitoring of THL, which is based on a new calculation method, which takes into account death certificates written by doctors. Based on the new statistical method, the number of coronavirus deaths is only 60 percent of what was reached with the previous method.

Previously, everyone who died within 30 days of a confirmed infection was considered to have died from the corona.

The cases in which the coronavirus has been the underlying cause of death or a contributing cause have now also been separated.

The news about the effect of the new calculation method is good. Still, it raises the unpleasant feeling that distorted information has had time to affect people’s lives.

Based on larger statistical figures, politicians and regional administration authorities have drawn conclusions about how open society can be. Also about how closely risk groups, such as the elderly, are isolated. It is difficult to estimate how much too high numbers of corona deaths will affect them.

Other metrics have been used in decision-making, especially monitoring the need for hospital and intensive care and vaccination coverage. Throwing is the most in this year’s cause of death statistics – and this year we have already lived largely without corona restrictions.

Is truethat many experts have reminded that the statistics of corona deaths have not told about the actual lethality of the virus.

A very large number of deaths counted as corona deaths in the previous statistical method have actually been caused by other causes. It has often been an old person who also happened to have a corona infection.

The big jump in the cause of death statistics has been influenced by THL’s leading expert Goebeler’s cricket including the large number of infections this year and last year. The mass has been larger, so so have the deaths mistakenly attributed to corona.

For future potential disease crises, it is very necessary to correct misleading information. Now we are only at the beginning of analyzing the effects caused by the corona years. Research is needed, and the research must be based on the most truthful figures possible.

The impact of the decisions made during the corona years, especially on the lives of young people, has been revolutionary. Therefore, it is very welcome that the picture of deaths caused by the virus is corrected.

The question arises whether there was a reason to change the statistical method of corona deaths much earlier.