Comment Harri Pesonen showed glimpses of what is required of Lion more

13.5. 22:50

About the lion has become a rudely efficient winning machine in recent years. More important than entertaining is to do things in five. Defend and attack – together.

As a continuation of the World Cup gold, silver and Olympic victory, the template brought the desired result in the opening match of the World Cup against Norway.

Today, a strong agenda in all ball sports is to teach children the full throwing of the game. Enthusiasm and bold experimentation with your own skills. I would like to see more of the same in the Lions game.

Glimpses of this were shown by the attacker Harri Pesonen. The initial ventilation of the opening goal reminded everyone of what is sweetest in hockey.

In the second installment, Pesonen bravely challenged on the sidelines. It produced superiority. Similar actions would be expected from other Finnish attackers.

Determined challenges in head-to-head situations would result in more goals – and hits, such as Toni Rajala in the second goal looked. They would also cause more coolers for opponents.

In the initial block, it would be good to be able to hone the superiority patterns. All the credit to Norway, but it also says something about Finland, when the opponent only has to break in a duel in the match.

Lions, we want to see a bolder and bolder challenge against Latvia on Saturday.

