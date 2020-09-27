Comment Hamilton’s squabbling gave artificial respiration to Bottas ’World Cup dreams

Bottas needs more failures from his teammate.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas finally took his second victory of the season in show style in Sochi and kept his thin World Cup dreams alive. However, to revive his dreams, he needs a teammate Lewis Hamilton Help.

In addition to a good own performance, Hamilton’s 5 + 5 second time penalty helped him win. Hamilton was penalized for starting practice in a forbidden place.

Bottas could very well have won the race without Hamilton’s babbling, but now the first place came off playfully. Max Verstappen was at no point to threaten Bottas’ victory.

In time, Hamilton was completely in a class of his own, and the man’s race pace has repeatedly proven far too hard for Bottas.

In Sochi however, the six-time world champion received two penalty points in addition to the time penalty, and there is hope for Bottas to continue fiddling.

Two more penalty points and one race would allow Bottas to really get involved in the World Cup.

If Hamilton keeps his head together and avoids extra treatment, he will take his seventh championship effortlessly. Repeating big mistakes instead allows Bottas to continue his dreaming.