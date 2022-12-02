Comment | Half of the country was forgotten about China’s corona news and the shades of gray were also forgotten in the rest

HS’s reporter tells about corners of China where corona measures are hardly noticed at all. Those places are usually not shown in the media.

Beijing

Corona news Beijing has been limping this year in the same way as the air pollution news back in the day.

Ten years ago, we western journalists – myself included – reported so much and vividly about Beijing’s air pollution that even in Finland it was thought that Beijing was the most polluted city in the world.

After all, the air quality in Beijing was terrible at the time, but the capital did not even make the list of the ten most polluted cities in China. Nobody lied in their Beijing reports, but neither did they say that the rest of China was even worse.

Last summer, even a Finnish expert following China told me that “you in Beijing are all at home in corona lock-down”.

Well, Beijing has not been locked down, but we journalists had managed to give that impression.

In Beijing, restaurants have sometimes been closed, there is often remote school and sometimes remote work. There are always two or three acquaintances who are stuck at home when someone in the housing association has been diagnosed with a virus or exposure. In the tests, everyone runs every couple of days.

This is crazy, but by Chinese standards, the trip to Beijing has not been the worst at all.

“ The mountains are high, the emperor is far away.

Spring the two-month shutdown in Shanghai was really horrible, and we journalists reported spectacularly on that as well. People stranded in their homes ran out of food.

But we have been left with many equally great tragedies for little mention. For example, cities in China’s Xinjiang and Tibet have been locked down for more than three months. They too have suffered from hunger.

Our reason is human. We western journalists live in Beijing and Shanghai, and we look for examples from them for our corona stories. We are most excited and horrified by what we see right next to us. We get interviewees and photos and videos.

We journalists are also happy to talk about our own experiences. For example, I have reported on my two-week immigration quarantine under the title Chinese human experiment.

Telling through one’s experiences certainly has its merits, because the reader in one’s home country can easily identify with them. Chinese human experiment it was quite a read.

In recent weeks, Beijing has tightened its corona measures, but things have been quite calm in Shanghai again. Western media have not reported on that calmness.

We don’t want to give a wrong image of China. We’re just used to writing about boring and unusual things from all over the world.

Again, quite normal in Shanghai – which reader is interested in that?

“ A large part of China has lived through the epidemic in a very relaxed mood.

I pondered these things last week when I was stuck in the city of Dali in Yunnan province due to China’s travel restrictions.

I hardly noticed corona measures in Dali.

Few wore a mask. The streets and entertainment venues were full of people. There were concerts, markets and parties one after another. There was indeed eating, drinking and singing at Dali.

As far as I remember, I didn’t even see a single employee of anti-corona measures dressed in full white protective coveralls of the corona era in Dali.

We just walked to restaurants and shops, and no one scanned any tracking codes at the doors. Some locals hadn’t had a corona test in two years.

For example, in Beijing, you have to take a test every couple of days if you even want to go to the store or take a taxi.

The people of Dali said that it has been like this there almost throughout the pandemic. The same carefree going was in Jiangxi province around Poyang Lake, when I went there to deal with the drought at a talk show a month earlier.

The virus, and with it the control measures, had not had time to spread everywhere in China. It could also be the reluctance of local authorities far from the central government to find the virus or make a fuss about their findings.

in China there is a saying: the mountains are high, the emperor is far away.

Self in fact, a large part of China has lived through the epidemic in a very relaxed mood. We western journalists have not managed to tell the truth about that.

Now let this also be said.

It could be that the last moments of reporting a good thing are going on. The coronavirus has spread more widely in China than ever, and now even in Dali, houses have started to be locked down.

However, the party there still continues.

Correction on December 2, 2022 at 2:18 a.m.: Removed from the quote the word that changed the meaning of the sentence in front of the word like-the-word-at-home.