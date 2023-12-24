Comment | Hailed as the best biography of all time in its field, it reveals the blunt truth about the hero – “Nolo ukko”

Andre Agassi's famous biography has not lasted long, writes Joonas Kuisma.

Athletes biographies are the lowest form of literature. They're homogenized and pasteurized crap written for people who don't read books: middle-school-aged boys and daddies who are going through their peak years.

99 percent of biographies follow the same well-worn formula. Athlete x is born in town y to family type z. He shows talent in his youth. Perhaps there is a challenge that needs to be overcome, such as a low social class or some physical problem.

Then we start to go through the competitions that have fit into athlete X's career too carefully and yet too superficially. When it wasn't easy, it was hard. Suuren Voito Huuma was a crazy thing.

If the book is valid, it contains individual anecdotes and anecdotes that can be collected in the safe of the mind like patinated coins. Almost never individual passages of text grow into a supporting literature, which is always the same in nature in the end.

Good literature reveals something essential about humanity and life. It lets us become explorers into minds, times and places separate from ourselves. Literature nourishes us. Literary researcher by Harold Bloom only through literature can we really get to know other people.

Because I work as a sports journalist, I have started a half-hearted project where I read allegedly successful sports books. That's why I caught it recently Andre Agassi to the biography Open (2009), considered the best sports biography of all time.

Agassin and JR Moehringer the work he wrote was a huge disappointment for me. The starting layout is undeniably interesting. Agassi rose to the top in a sport he hated.

The reason for the anger was the upbringing of his manic and pedantic father. Father put a tuned cannon to fire thousands of balls for Andre to hit. The ball cannon reminded the boy of a dragon.

However, after the initial setting, nothing interesting happens in the book and there is not a single interesting thought to think about. Let's end up with a numbing listing of results, training forms and injuries typical of the genre.

Okay, Agassi smoked meth and dated a 1980s superstar By Brooke Shields with, but these are things that have been read many times in the biographies of rockers.

Agassi's book brutally reveals that he was just an empty shell in his jean shorts and silly mullet. Kodak campaign Image is everything was just the right advertisement for him. Nothing was found under the image surface. To continue Bloom's idea, there is no one to get to know in Agassi.

The only really deep characters in Agassi's book are women: Shields and Agassi's wife Stefanie Graf. Agassi himself openly despised Shields, his actor friends, and the finger-licking scene in the Frendit TV series, during which the childlike Agassi's emotional skills were not enough to distinguish Shields' character from the actor. Embarrassing dude.

Tennis has also been written well. David Foster Wallace tells In his endless joy in a few pages more about tennis and its effect on people than Agassi in his entire book.

The story was originally published on Urheilulehti's Tyylpisteet column.