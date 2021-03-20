Comment Glen Kamara is not alone and we are one with him – it’s worth teasing how long Uefa allows racism to rampant in football

The racism experienced by Glen Kamara, a player of the Finnish men’s national football team, sank under the skin. It is hardly wrong to admit that this time the injustice experienced by an individual football player happened in a completely different way and really, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Discrimination and ill-treatment is usually a distant thing for a privileged person like me. It can be understood but not felt in the same way as objects of discrimination. Sometimes it even happens to the privileged that discrimination or racism comes to the skin.

A player of the Finnish men’s national football team Glen Kamaran the racism he experienced sank under the skin. It is hardly wrong to admit that this time the injustice experienced by an individual footballer happened in a completely different way and really. In the position of a privileged person, injustice could be better identified when it targeted a player of the Finnish national football team.

Garagow Rangers player Kamara released a statement from his lawyer late Friday night in which he told Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudelan insulted him racist in Thursday’s Europa League match. According to Kamara, Kudela had told him that “you are a fucking monkey, you know you are”. According to Kamara, his teammates Bongani Zungu said he had heard the same.

The reactions of Kamara and Zungu on the field were such that they can be well believed. Kamar has been kicked in the legs numerous times in matches, but perhaps never before has he reacted as insulted as on Thursday. It is also appropriate to ask why Kudela covered his mouth with his hand before his comment to Kamara, if there was nothing to hide in Kudela’s message.

The handling of Kamara’s case in the media further incited racism when supporters of Slavia Prague and apparently many other outsiders insulted Kamara on social media. Unfortunately, reporting on racism these days is like putting out a fat fire with water. The fire just explodes in the eyes.

Football is a mirror of society. Football and sports reflect and bring to light the phenomena of society. The ugly image of racism has long been visible in the mirror. Football contributes to perpetuating racism in our society and therefore cannot escape its responsibilities.

The biggest responsibility lies with the European umbrella organization for the sport, Uefa, which allows for continued racism in football.

Kamara’s experience says a lot about how helpless Uefa has been. A year and a half ago, Inter was a star striker Romelu Lukaku accused Slavia Prague supporters of racism. Slavia Praha at the time banned racism and threw herself into the role of victim herself. And just months earlier, the FC Barcelona player had experienced the same as Lukaku. The same sacrifice is repeated now in the case of Kamara.

How long does Uefa look through these fingers at these hustle and bustle? The Finnish Football Association issued its relevant judgment, but how else could it have an effect? Why is football cancer, or racism, allowed to kill a sport slowly but surely?

Next In the week when, presumably, the Finnish national football team will kneel before the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium, the entire Finnish football community will kneel at the same time. Today, one can at least be proud that the Finnish national team is multicultural and the national team has players from very different backgrounds.

I believe that the Finnish football community is widely in support of Kamara.

Glen Kamara is not alone, we are his support and we are one with him.