Comment Girl football players need role models – that’s why stories about the National League need to be told

Women’s football has been in the headwind for the past couple of years and has also been featured in the domestic league. The national league and its players also play an important educational role. That is why the players and coaches of the National League must be told about, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Finn football is experiencing a strong boom. First the men’s national team made its way to the European Championships, then the women’s national team and finally also the futsal men’s national team.

Ari Virtanen­

It has a basis for a football boom.

Women’s football has been in the headwind and has also been featured in the domestic league. First, the Women’s League got a new brand, and it was called the National League. Last year, the league’s visibility increased by 53 percent based on media coverage. The league got the first sponsors in its history and all the matches were shown on the Screen. Significant development steps.

It has also helped the league to have more demands on the media for equal monitoring of women’s and men’s sports.

National the league will continue its marketing efforts this season as it says it is celebrating 50 years of women’s main league football. It’s sheer branding, as the first championships in 1971-1973 were decided as a cup competition. In fifty years, the beginning of women’s football in Finland has come a long way.

The top teams in the national league already have professionals or at least the clubs provide players with a professional operating environment.

Money matters a lot, which is why KuPS and Åland United are the strongest champion favorites. HJK and Honka also have a professional operating environment and a hard enough guard to play for the championship.

However, it is not just athletic success that matters.

The national league and its players also have an important educational role to play. The players and coaches of the league starting today, April 17, need to be told so that the next generation can get the role models they need.