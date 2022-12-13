By signing the Patriot agreement, Joe Biden gets to silence the mutual struggles of his European allies, who do not support the desired image of a united Europe alongside Ukraine, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala.

United States has quietly prepared the delivery of effective Patriot anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, reports the news channel CNN. The channel reported on Tuesday, citing three official sources, that the United States is ready to deliver the systems to Ukraine in the coming days.

According to sources, the minister of defense is still missing from the handover decision Lloyd Austin’s and the president Joe Biden signatures, but both intend to put their woodmarks on the paper.

The Patriots mark a change in the U.S.’s cautious approach to providing armed support to Ukraine, as the system’s anti-aircraft missiles can reach targets at a distance of 100 miles. Shorter-range missiles are capable of destroying ballistic missiles at an altitude of 24 kilometers.

Ukrainian air defense against Russian missile attacks has largely relied on the old S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. In the fall, the United States delivered to Ukraine Nasams systems that fire up to a few tens of kilometers, which are used, among other things, by the Helsinki anti-aircraft regiment.

CNN’s sources do not say how many missiles and launchers the United States plans to deliver to Ukraine. One Patriot battery has four to eight trays, each with a cartridge of four missiles. According to public information, the U.S. armed forces have more than a thousand warships.

Introduced in the 1980s, the system has been upgraded to include advanced radar systems as well as command units. Using the system usually requires months of training and quite a number of trained staff.

However, according to CNN, the United States believes that it will be able to quickly train enough Ukrainian anti-aircraft personnel to use the Patriot systems. The training is going to start immediately at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

If If CNN’s information is correct, the US decision has interesting dimensions other than the performance of the Ukrainian armed forces. Politically, the decision can be seen as a wink for both Germany and Poland, but it is also important in Poland’s internal politics.

Germany offered to hand over two Patriot batteries to Poland after an apparently Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on the Polish side in November, killing two people. Poland first gratefully accepted the offer, and so did the Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak that the president Andrzej Duda accepted it.

After a couple of days, Poland unexpectedly asked that Germany could deliver the Patriots directly to Ukraine, which needs more of them.

Newspaper of The New York Times according to Poland’s sudden turnaround was the chairman of the Law and Justice party, a strong man in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczyński73. At the same time, this became apparent as to who determines the place of the cabinet in Poland: the president and the minister soon agreed.

Until the sled turned again a couple of days ago, and the same men praised Germany for the Patriot missiles. This time, advice and guidance may well have come from Washington.

Polish sources According to Kaczyński, he immediately realized that the Germans are not capable of rapid training, but that they should send German Patriot experts with batteries to Ukraine. And the Germans simply could not do such an escalation on their own.

“Kaczyński knew this and acted completely cynically,” said the Warsaw director of the European Council on Foreign Affairs think tank Piotr Buras For The New York Times.

“Everyone knew that the Germans would not and could not send Patriots to Ukraine. And of course there are no Polish soldiers in Ukraine.”

According to Polish sources, Kaczyński sought to embarrass the Germans in order to increase his party’s support before next year’s elections. Law and justice has been in a long slump in opinion polls.

If Biden puts his name to the Patriot deal, he will give significant support to Ukraine, which has long asked for heavier weapons and stronger air defense.

At the same time, he gets to silence the mutual struggles of his European allies, who do not support the desired image of a united Europe alongside Ukraine.