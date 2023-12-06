Comment | Germany’s Pisa results also fell, although the cell phone culture is different from Finland

One of the reasons for the decline in learning outcomes in Germany is digital backwardness, writes HS Berlin correspondent Suvi Turtiainen.

Berlin

My child is in the third grade at a public school in Berlin. He doesn’t have a cell phone or even a watch version of a phone that parents can turn off during the school day.

There is not much peer pressure to buy a phone. Phones are often bought for children only in the last years of elementary school.

The cell phone culture in Germany is clearly different from that in Finland.

Still, Germany’s results also fell in the Pisa study published on Tuesday.

Both countries are still above the OECD average, but the trend is worrying. In both countries, the result decreased. Germany was slightly behind Finland.

In Finland, one reason has been estimated to be too much time spent on devices.

In Germany, the concern is digital backwardness.

Germany’s The Pisa results showed how difficult it was for schools to start distance learning, especially during the corona virus. The digital clumsiness of schools directly affected learning outcomes.

Some of the teachers in Berlin only got their first work email during the pandemic. There is no system like Wilma.

If we have a day-to-day matter for the teacher, we write a message in the travel notebook – that is, in the notebook that goes in the backpack. Teachers do the same.

Matters concerning the whole class will be emailed or printed between the travel booklets.

Digitality is different from excessive screen time or increasing children’s mobile phone time, although moderate use of digital devices can be beneficial according to the Pisa study.

The children who used a smart device during their free time for a maximum of one hour did clearly better in mathematics than the children who used the devices for 5-7 hours a day.

There are clear benefits to the fixed time discipline, but it is not a silver bullet. The cause or consequence of the drop in learning outcomes is not a technical issue but deep in the structures of society.

In all studied countries, the socio-economic status of parents had a clear effect on children’s learning outcomes.

“ “My child’s daycare doesn’t prepare children for school in any way.”

In the case of Germany, social mobility is particularly weak. In the Pisa study, children with an immigrant background did worse.

Second my child is five years old and is due to start school in Berlin next year. He, too, has an immigrant background.

There is no compulsory pre-school in Germany, which means that children enter school directly from the starting points provided by their family background.

My child’s daycare does not prepare children for school in any way. It is a political decision that even preschoolers are not necessarily taught to hold a pencil or cut with scissors.

It is the responsibility of families to prepare children for school, which creates immediate inequality. The big divide between students’ success comes as early as first grade.

Germany’s neighboring country Switzerland fared better in the Pisa study. There is also a large proportion of people with an immigrant background, but before school, all children have a compulsory preparatory kindergarten.

Language skills and starting level are therefore clearly better for Swiss schoolchildren.

It’s about resources and where public funds are directed. Germany lacks an estimated 430,000 kindergarten places. There is also a dire shortage of teachers.

Germany’s weak social mobility shows how incredibly important structures are for children’s success.

Also in terms of screen time.

in Berlin in the first years, children don’t go to school alone as often, but are accompanied – in a big city, traffic is a big risk. Then you don’t need a cell phone for school trips.

In Finland, children learn to be independent clearly earlier.

In Berlin, there is free morning and afternoon care for schoolchildren up to the fourth grade. If necessary, we can take the child to school at 7 in the morning and pick him up at 6 p.m. Ani is rarely at school that long, but it’s about flexibility depending on the parents’ jobs.

(An unequal working life, where women often stay part-time after the birth of children, also brings flexibility.)

In Berlin, a third-grader does not spend long afternoons alone at home. We pick him up from the afternoon club on the way home from work.

A third grader simply doesn’t need a cell phone in Berlin.

The reason is not just a personal choice, but the fact that a schoolchild’s life is organized in a different way than in Finland.