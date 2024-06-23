Comment | Germany is ashamed of Frankfurt’s catastrophic drug problem

Comment|Frankfurt did not succeed in its goal but received an embarrassing anti-advertisement on the sidelines of the Games, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

of Frankfurt you can quickly see the drug problem if you arrive in the city by train. All you have to do is step out of the station and you can see and smell drug dealing and drug use in broad daylight.

In the German media, it has been considered shameful that the problem is exposed to the eyes of competition tourists during the European football tournament.

German newspaper Bild made big headlines about how Frankfurt’s drug problem had been warned in Belgium and England, whose supporters were coming to the city.

“What a shame for German football,” Bild lamented. The newspaper reported that the Belgian police had warned about the “zombie land” of the train station.

Quality magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine said in his long June article about the city’s drug problem. “Urban politics has failed,” the paper wrote.

On Friday I was watching the EC match on the terrace of the restaurant street, when a few meters away from the TV a small group stopped to buy drugs.

On Saturday, I went to eat near the station in the early evening, and a few hundred meters away I saw an open drug store. “Yo, yo, heroin,” advertised the seller.

In the other direction, near my hotel, is Karlsplatz, a small square where dozens of drunken drug users have slept every day. There is one utility room next to it.

Sunday morning at eight, the square and the adjacent street were covered with garbage. In front of my hotel, a user tried to get another to prick him.

In these blocks next to the station, the Bahnhofsviertel, 381 robberies took place last year.

Third a day in Frankfurt forced me to familiarize myself with what is really happening in the city. The studies conveyed a fairly clear picture of the development.

In the early 1990s, the drug problem was dealt with by police raids, which were called “nistihölkkä”. The drug addicts evaded the raid and returned later.

“ The problem has been that it has attracted users from other states to Frankfurt, and they have been left to be managed by Frankfurt.

After the beginning of the 90s, the Frankfurt model was introduced. It aimed to reduce harm. Service centers and utility rooms were opened for users, and a housing program was established for them. Deaths of drug users decreased significantly.

Then the conservatives won the Frankfurt elections. Slowly, drug policy changed to favor conservative measures. That is not necessarily the right solution either.

Professor Heino Stover has written that such an approach produces only limited results.

Police handcuffed a person near the Frankfurt station in April in connection with a fight between drug users.

At the end of last year, Frankfurt, with a population of 800,000, had four operating rooms for drug users. In Europe, only Hamburg (5) and Barcelona (9) have more operating rooms. Five years ago, there were 4,152 users in Frankfurt’s rooms of use, according to the study.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine, the mayor Mike Josefin should get the drug chief appointed by the Green Party to change the city’s drug policy. For the EC tournament, Josef underwent some measures, and for example surveillance cameras have been added.

Before the games, Frankfurt tried to clean up the station area before the arrival of the race tourists. It did not succeed in its goal, but received an embarrassing anti-advertisement on the sidelines of the Games.