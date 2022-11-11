Comment | Germany fell with a crushing count, now is the last moment to stop the tumult and confusion

Finland crushed Germany in the floorball World Cup quarterfinals, but the match did not serve as a proper level gauge for the team, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

Finn The floorball community can breathe a sigh of relief.

Finland, which played in its first group in a shaky way, defeated Germany 11-2 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals against Sweden.

In the previous ones in their games against Switzerland and Norway, Finland played poorly at times, but now the start was promising.

Justus Kainulainen hit the ball into Germany’s goal after only one minute and 55 seconds had been played.

The tumult familiar from previous matches returned six minutes later like a nightmare. Timo von Pritzbuer was allowed to hit the equalizer in complete peace Oskari Fälden’s behind, when the Finnish player had played himself out of the situation.

Fortunately for Finland, the confusion was short this time. In the end, the difference between the 2018 world champion and the Finnish diva team Germany became clear in the end.

Finland scored five goals in eight minutes in the second half of the first period, when Otto Lehkosuo, Miko Kailiala, Konsta Tykkyläinen, Janne Lamminen and Ville Lastikka succeeded.

After this, the game was practically patted down and the place in the semi-finals was claimed.

Germany– based on the match, you can’t draw big conclusions about Finland’s condition, but of course good things happened in the game.

There was a long list of scorers. No less than nine Finns got their names on the goal exchange.

Many gained self-confidence from their successes. Smiles were seen.

In addition, the ball moved quickly at times. Timings and passes clicked into place, as a top team should. The result was spectacular goals.

Oskari Fälden made a great save again. A two-time world champion who was alerted in the middle of the Games Peter Kotilainen in his first match, hit a fierce shot under the German top bar.

The decisive Kotilainen’s value will probably rise high in the medal games. It’s okay to ask why Petteri Nykky did not initially select him for the race crew, but left him as a reserve player in Finland.

Minus came from sloppy defending, occasional overplaying, wasting our own men and stray passes.

In Saturday’s semi-final against the tough Sweden, there is simply no room for such a mess anymore.

By the way, the road leads to the bronze medal game instead of the final, and even worse results.

Floorball World Cup semi-final Finland-Sweden on Saturday at 15:00. Yle TV2 will show the match.