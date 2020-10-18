France is in shock after the murder of a teacher by an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen origin. The young man was only recognized as a refugee in the spring. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

“The school educates the free spirit, enlightened citizens. And that is exactly what the Islamists, who live on stupidity, ignorance, indoctrination and hatred, cannot tolerate, ”said Marlene Schiappa, Minister for Citizenship, who is assigned to the Interior Ministry, after the barbaric murder of a Parisian teacher. After Islamist acts of violence, nobody finds words as true and moving as French politicians. Unfortunately, that’s because no other European country has had to develop such a harrowing routine in dealing with terror in the name of Allah as the Grande Nation.

France has to cry again, again discussing what is going wrong in its banlieus with that part of a zealous Muslim minority that does not integrate and wants to impose its rules on the majority. The terrorist attack in Paris is directed against the most sacred values ​​of our culture, freedom of thought and opinion. What makes the latest case so difficult for many to endure is the fact that 18-year-old Abdullah A., who has now become a murderer, was only recognized as a refugee in the spring. His ruthless way of saying merci to the country that generously welcomed him is a traumatic experience that in secular France is disturbingly linked to the trauma of the murder of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists.

In Germany, people have asked themselves in recent years why France in particular, which as a former colonial power has a long tradition of migration, recently closed its borders so radically to newly arriving immigrants. The answer is simple: the French, like the Swedes, have had too many bad experiences. The price is paid by the victims of the horrific acts – and the many migrants and refugees who want nothing to do with the Islamists’ fury of faith.