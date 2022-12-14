Comment | France desperately needs top-notch Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup final

France’s best player has been Antoine Griesmann, but France has sleeping star player Kylian Mbappé for the final match, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Football The World Cup culminates on Sunday in what many consider to be the dream final between France and Argentina. The defending champion faces a title-hungry Argentina, or should we say Lionel Messi’s.

France scored a lightning goal in their semi-final on Wednesday and came close to scoring another. After that, Morocco came under heavy pressure and possibly even missed a penalty kick.

France’s best player has been Antoine Griesmannbut France has a sleeping star player to offer for the final match Kylian Mbappé. After all, Mbappé has scored five goals in these games, but the quarter-final against England completely missed him.

Wednesday’s the semi-final was already a little better, but you can’t count on a failed kick for a superstar to succeed, after which Theo Hernandez scored France’s opening goal.

Instead, the better success was the preparation for France’s second goal. There was a lot of luck involved, but the slalom in the box was going strong – the goal assist through the heel of a Moroccan player was more luck.

If Mbappé can be brought to his normal level, i.e. making fast runs, straying and hitting surprising goals, France will get a series of corrections in the final, which could lead to a renewal of the championship.

In Argentina, Messi is already in top form. Now the only question is, will Messi’s teammate from PSG, Mbappé, also be in top form next Sunday?

France desperately needs Mbappé’s best form.

