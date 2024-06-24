Comment | Four reasons why the dismantling of Veikkaus’ monopoly is shocking

Comment|Sponsorship money for sports will surely increase when Finland’s gambling system changes from a monopoly to a license market, writes HS sports producer Tero Hakola.

Finn In 2026, top sports will enter a new and interesting time.

At that time, the Finnish gambling market will probably move to the license market for sports betting and other online games, when Veikkaus’ monopoly is dismantled.

From the point of view of sports, the gambling reform is significant, as the license market opens up completely new possibilities for the financing of professional sports.

Here are four reasons why the dismantling of Veikkaus’ monopoly is a great and refreshing change for sports.

First and most importantly, the license market brings more money to Finnish sports. There is no reason why the sponsorship money should decrease.

Some experts (and Veikkaus) have criticized the sports people for being overly optimistic, but the growth of sponsorship money is actually a sure thing.

The basis for the claim is simple. Companies that previously operated outside of Finland also bring their advertising money here in the license market, and then we are not talking about very small sums.

The growth of the sponsor pot can be attributed to the fact that currently around half of Finns’ digital gaming goes abroad. The other half play in the services of the state gambling company Veikkaus.

So will the sponsorship money that betting companies bring to sports double? Not necessarily.

Even in the licensing system, Veikkaus is the likely market leader, whose investment in sports is unlikely to decrease. And the foreign game companies that claim the license will probably spend a lot of money at first as they fight for their market shares.

In any case, it is about millions of euros.

“ The investments are aimed at those clubs and series that are beneficial to the gaming companies’ own business. But Veikkaus already works in the same way.

Second. With the licensing market, professional sports are moving into a pan-European era.

Betting companies have traditionally been important partners for sports teams, but there has only been one Veikkaus in Finland.

This will change when half a dozen large operators come to Finland in the license system and, in addition to them, a large number of smaller ones.

Sports leagues and clubs can finally measure their market value. The time may also come when the name of the men’s domestic football league is something other than the Veikkausliiga.

Or at least Veikkaus will have to increase its stakes if it plans to stick to its brand series.

Third. With the dismantling of the monopoly, there is one less centrally managed remnant in Finnish sports.

Veikkaus has made significant cooperation only with major ball leagues, sports federations and the Olympic Committee. The only exception has been the KHL-Jokerit, who managed to get a unique contract of their own from Veikkaus.

There are enough companies in the license market that can sponsor not only individual clubs, but also skiers and general athletes. In this way, a new era opens for individual athletes in the post-monopoly world.

Of course, money from game companies does not flow evenly into sports. Investments are aimed at those clubs, leagues and sports that are beneficial to the gaming companies’ own business.

But Veikkaus already works in the same way. It has not been a philanthropist as a sponsor, but has acted ahead of business. That’s why many of Veikkaus’ partners have received mostly nuts in return.

And finally (fourth): For years, Finnish ball leagues and clubs have provided international betting companies with game destinations, even though commercial cooperation has been impossible.

Now they can finally be compensated for the work they have done. It’s time for some reckoning.