Comment | For these reasons, Antero Mertaranta has a crush on the puck crowd

Antero Mertaranta is pulling very strongly towards home, so to speak, writes sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

MTV announced this week what the streaming and pay-TV company Viaplay would not have wanted in any case.

In the Ice Hockey World Championships, MTV is the commentator for Finland's matches Antero Mertaranta68. This will happen for two more games.

Even if Viaplay was dragged into the commentary booth Antti Mäkinen accompanied by any experts, the puck nation ends up in Mertaranta. Or to MTV. It is also important that you can watch the matches for free on MTV.

Here's a reminder: Viaplay has the TV rights to the World Hockey Championships, but since Viaplay doesn't have free TV channels, it had to find a partner.

Viaplay ended up with MTV, which has years of experience in World Ice Hockey.

Why does Viaplay have to do this? The reason for this is the EU directive, according to which nationally significant events must be shown free of charge.

Finland's matches in the Men's Ice Hockey World Cup, Finland's possible quarter-final match, as well as both semi-finals and the final match, have been defined as one significant event in Finland. This also includes the bronze medal match if Finland plays in it.

MTV only shows these. Viaplay shows all matches of the World Cup.

Let's get back To the seashore.

Why has he become the favorite of almost the entire hockey community? There are several reasons.

The first is the World Cup in the spring of 1995. The Lions hit the World Cup gold in a memorable way, and Mertaranta with his commentary completed the full hit with, among other things That's it – with a punch, which Yle's statistician gave him on the shoulder Risto Finneman In connection with the World Cup final.

Mertaranta didn't become a lion out of nowhere. It was based, among other things, on Mertaranta's favorite sport, football, where the reports of the English Premier League of the 1990s, in which Mertaranta giggled as an expert, have gained a legendary reputation Jukka Röngän with.

Let's go back even further. Mertaranta emerged as the voice of the kingdom from local radio in Lahti, where he explained the matches of Hockey-Reippaa (now Pelicans).

Hockey-Reipas reports created the basis for the descriptions of Mertaranta and also the fact that many people love Mertaranta and quite a few also hate it.

Mertaranta, so to speak, pulls very strongly towards home. There has been particular criticism of MTV's Pelicans matches, where Mertaranta primarily explains to Pelicans supporters

From the bay Being from (“Lahti”), I have been listening to Mertaranta's reports for a very long time. The same pattern repeats in them – it also applies to Leijoni's matches: when the “Mertaranta team” is doing well, the excitement is strong and the flap flies.

When things don't go well, despair and complaining quickly set in, and criticism of the referees begins, among other things. This is how he has operated for decades, unfortunately.

That's why some puck experts or what they consider themselves to be hate Mertaranta, and the general public loves it. Why love? Because he's like one of the supporters.

Why do some people hate it? He is not a hockey super expert but the voice of the viewers. He doesn't open “our game”, he hardly even talks about delayed starts – he's just dying to go.

In recent years, Mertaranta has tried to add more funny jokes – as if MTV wanted more of them. In those moments, the irritation threshold is quickly exceeded.

Now we'll have to wait and see how Mertaranta performs in a competitive situation: will he become a lap machine or something else entirely?