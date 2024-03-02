Comment | For Mitch McConnell, freedom of speech was freedom of money

The outgoing Republican leader left a legacy of a political reality in which money buys power, writes HS's foreign correspondent Anni Huttunen.

A Kentucky native In the 1970s, the university evening school was taught by a man who had a clear vision of the nature of the system. A student who sat in his lecture rememberhow Mitch McConnell told what it takes to be successful in politics: “Money, money, money,” he says the teacher wrote on the blackboard, according to US public radio NPR.

McConnell, who has had a long political career, said this week that he will step down as Senate Republican leader after this term.

The resignation announcement was followed by a lot of writings. Among them, many speculated that his most significant political legacy is to be found on the US Supreme Court, where McConnell appointed three conservatives during his career, one of which was exceptionally outrageous at the time. Barack Obama's past.

Yet the most impressive mark that the Republican wave will leave on American politics is something even more significant. It is related to the message of the almost 50-year-old lecture.

to McConnell money was not only the fuel of politics but communication. With money, you could buy airspace for your thoughts in the form of advertisements and visibility, so it should be viewed as speech. Therefore, limiting political funding would be limiting freedom of speech.

The idea guided McConnell for a long time.

For seven years, he managed to oppose the legislative initiative regulating the fundraising of political parties in the Senate. When the law finally passed in 2002, McConnell took the matter to court. The following year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the bill.

But the idea did not die with the verdict and McConnell moved on to promote their cause behind the scenes.

In the year 2010 the Supreme Court stated Citizens United v. FEC – in the legal case, that companies and almost any other parties also have the right to donate to politics based on freedom of speech. The only requirement was that the money flows do not go into the pockets of politicians and their use is not agreed with the parties.

The decision gave birth to a huge number of different money-raising political committees and non-profit organizations.

Corporations, nonprofits, and individuals were suddenly able to pour endless amounts of money into politics, which were channeled into supporting candidates the donors liked and campaigning against the opposite party.

The desire to donate has been strong.

Open Secrets, which tracks political funding by The amount of outside money flowing into US politics increased from 205 million to 2.2 billion between 2010 and 2020.

Although In the end, McConnell was not a party to the Citizens United trial, his most significant political legacy is the new political reality created by the Supreme Court's decision.

It has been won by a handful of incredibly rich individuals who have gained an unprecedented say in American politics.

Open Secrets tells, that in 2020, about 70 percent of the money that flowed into politics through political committees came from the hundred largest individual donors. Of that amount, almost 96 percent was donated by the richest percent.

There is no reason to expect that the trend will not continue in the November elections.