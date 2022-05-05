Comment Floorball grew into “adulthood,” and now it’s starting to have a reputation for being too dangerous a species

Floorball wants to market itself as a game of skill. However, the sport does not seem to get rid of dangerous tackles, and it could threaten popularity, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS sports.

World one of the best floorball defenders Krister Savosen the message had to stop.

“At the same time, my own floorball end. There are still blood challenges in everyday life that there is no other option, ” Savonen wrote on his social media accounts congratulating his team Tampere Classic on the Finnish championship.

Savo was not seen in the league troughs since the end of September last year. Savonen received a concussion in an F-league match against the Espoo Oilers when his head hit the concrete wall of the Tapiola sports hall.

The concussion was the seventh in Savonen’s career, and he no longer recovered from it. The career of a two-time world champion was only over at the age of 27.

Salibandy is facing a big task.

The favorite sport of schoolchildren has grown into an “adult” and has become a spectacular top sport. As competition intensifies, the safety of players should also be taken into account.

Thanks to its athletic development, floorball has become an ever faster, more physical and holistic game. The rules, conditions, refereeing and mutual respect of the players may not have been involved.

The result is collisions, blows to the head, intentional and unintentional.

A nasty example of this was seen in the fifth match of the F-League final series, when the Tampere Classic Nico Salo took Nokia KrP’s No. 1 striker Joona Rantalaa on.

Salo received a five-minute penalty for the tackle and a one-match ban. Many thought the verdict was mild.

Salo apologized In an interview with MTV happened and said he tried to play honestly side by side. It happened differently.

Floorball Association newly elected chairman Kaarina Vuori said In an interview with HS (5.5), that the nature of the species must be maintained by improving the rules and conditions so that, with the exception of safety goggles, no protective equipment is required.

The safety of players will certainly not improve unless concrete action is taken.

The same thing i.e. security was also on display a year ago when Westend Indians Niko Laiti was injured.

Laiti, who was carrying the ball, lost his balance from the contact from behind and collided uncontrollably with the defender of the Espoo Oilers head first.

Due to the injury, the floorball community cut off safety after the season in a joint session, but no clear change was achieved.

Worry however, player safety has surfaced to such an extent that the International Floorball Federation (IFF) has also taken action.

The association has been working on its own Physical Play program, but despite that, the go-ahead continued at the World Championships in Helsinki last December.

The opponent was lame carefully without fear of decent punishment.

Salibandy wants to market itself as a game of skill, but it is also starting to have a reputation as a dangerous sport due to head injuries. It is worth getting rid of, because health is everything in everything.

Without improved player safety, the growth in the number of enthusiasts and commercial growth sought by the sport may also be a dream come true.

