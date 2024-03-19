Comment | Finnish men now have to realize to their cores – it's out of date

Huuhkaji and its coaching staff have never before been measured in such a one-and-done style of play. Now Huuhkajie should reach something it has not been able to do before, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Bristol

Late on Thursday night at the Cardiff City stadium, the window of opportunity is open for the Huuhkajs for one match. For the first time, the Finnish national football team will be able to enjoy the extra route created by the European Football Association and the opportunity to qualify for the European Championship.

Huuhkajat is now benefiting from how well it played a year and a half ago in the Nations League, when it reached second place in the group. They weren't great games, but they were good enough.

In particular, the home draw in Romania and the away win in Montenegro look like golden points in retrospect. How many still remember who scored in Bucharest? Who with than Teemu Pukki.

20 years old in Montenegro Oliver Antman made a perfect national team debut by scoring the opening goal and assisting on the second goal. Since then, Antman has become one of the important attacking players of the national team. Now he is back in the national team at a critical moment.

Screamers has never before been measured in this kind of one-and-done style of play. First, the strong home team Wales should be defeated away from home, and Poland, one of Europe's great football nations, should be defeated in the final of the further qualification.

The talk in Poland is how they will go into the European Championship, and Wales' confidence is in the same category.

The whiners should reach something it has not been able to before. During Kanerva's seven-year tenure as head coach, the team has not been able to beat two teams as tough as Wales and Poland in two consecutive competitive matches.

In a competitive match, Huuhkajat has only beaten a country in the top twenty of the world list once this decade. It was Denmark's victory at the European Championships. Wales' ranking on the Fifa list is 29th and Poland's 30th.

Huuhkajat is preparing for Thursday night's big game in Bristol.

At hand is possibly the last good chance for some of the Huuhkajie players to play in the value tournament. At stake is their EC dream. A company will not be caught by a lack of motivation.

The management of the Finnish Football Association crosses their arms and hopes for a win, because two wins away from the EC pot of at least ten million euros.

The preparation time for the match in Cardiff is so short, a couple of days and a couple of team training sessions in Bristol, that no major changes can be made. The key is how the players selected for the field play together and win their own game situations on the field.

of the day properly matters a lot. That is why the starting line-up includes players who have played strongly in their club team recently, such as Joel Pohjanpalogarnering plaudits in Leeds United's midfield Glen Kamarapraised by Sparta Prague Kairinen too and why not also the one playing the best Bundesliga season of his career Fredrik Jensen.

In Cardiff, we will probably see a very cautious game from both teams. In its 5–2–3 format, Wales defends closely and encourages counterattacks.

You can't get through that wall of meat in the center, but you can go over it by Robert Ivanov or By Robin Lodi with accurate vertical feeds that can find Teemu Pukin, by Oliver Antman or By Daniel Håkans from the background of the defense.

The Huuhkajat hardly get many scoring opportunities and the few must be able to be used effectively this time.

The matter was corrected on 19.3. at 18:45 and 20:42. Earlier, the article incorrectly stated that the match would be played at the Principality stadium. The article also talked about the away tie against Romania, even though it was a home tie.

Read more: Lukas Hradecky, captain of Huhkaji, gives his opinion on the Robert Taylor case

Read more: Robert Taylor issued an apology

Read more: Robert Taylor was branded a traitor – Ari Hjelm comments on the extraordinary refusal: “It looks bad”

Read more: Here are Markku Kanerva's Huuhkajat for the crucial European Championship qualifying game

Read more: Some is bubbling after Robert Taylor's surprise announcement – “No curfew in the future”