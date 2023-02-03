Comment | Finland’s NATO trip turned a corner for the exotic fighter jet markets of Turkey and the USA

Turkey wants fighter jets, Finland wants NATO and the Biden administration is hiding behind the back of Congress. The politics of the game can be felt in fighter jet sales, writes Pekka Mykkänen, HS’s foreign editor.

Finland and Sweden’s eventful sky military alliance to NATO membership goes through many twists and turns and there is still a long way to go. This time, the two countries have been able to watch the exotic sideshow that is being played on the market of the international arms trade.

Turkey would like to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from American arms giant Lockheed Martin and upgrades to around 80 fighters it previously acquired. We are talking about a package of about 20 billion dollars, which is equivalent in value to the military aid the United States gave to Ukraine last year.

The White House means the President Joe Biden the administration has informed Congress of its desire to authorize the stores, but Congress is resisting. Members of Congress are at least upset by Turkey’s war and human rights policy, its cronyism towards Russian arms dealers and difficult relations with Greece.

Excerpt from the senators’ Thursday letter to President Joe Biden.

Thursday a new spice was thrown into the mix when 29 senators sent Biden a letterwhere was toldthat they cannot support the approval of F-16 sales unless Turkey ratifies the NATO memberships of Finland and Sweden.

Interestingly, the letter was missing from two influential senators – a Democrat By Bob Menendez and Republican by James Risch – the names. They have resisted for years hidden from the public arms sales to Turkey and their acceptance of the F-16 sales is not self-evident, even if Turkey qualifies Finland and Sweden for NATO.

Menendez is known as a great friend of Greece and Cyprus, which are very problematic from Turkey’s point of view, and he is also the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. She is expressed as a goal for example, that “even the last Turkish soldier leaves Cyprus”.

Turks are probably wondering, because even though Congress has a say in arms deals, it is difficult to bully the White House and, when it comes down to it, almost impossible. Revoking the presidential will requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, and so on gun shops have never been raided with the process.

That’s why it seems like the politics of the game that the Biden administration has told the Turks that this very stubborn Congress of ours stands in the way of arms sales. But if the Turks were at all considerate and allowed Finland and Sweden into NATO, Congress would certainly be more considerate in these fighter jet deals.

This is roughly how the Americans have communicated to the Turks, said a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Victoria Nuland last week in the Senate According to The Hill magazine.

Sometimes such stalemates seem like dead ends until they are resolved as if by magic. However, it is not known whether the F-16 sale could be the kind of thing that would change Turkey’s mind regarding NATO expansion, or whether Turkey’s sympathy for Finland and Sweden would be enough for the senators who previously criticized Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated in January, that fighter jet sales should not be confused with NATO expansion and that the Biden administration should show its “determination” in the matter. He has the right to his dream.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has blocked US arms sales to Turkey for years.

Turkey needs F-16 fighters, for example, for its fight against the Kurds in northern Syria. In the last decade, the Kurds in question were the number one ally of the United States when Western countries waged war against the terrorist organization ISIS.

When Turkey attacked the Kurds in northern Syria in the fall of 2019, decisions were made in Finland and other Western countries to stop granting arms export licenses to Turkey. In the same year, Turkish-US relations took a further serious hit when the US kicked Turkey out of F-35 fighter jet deals. This was because Turkey had bought S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.

Now, like the United States, Finland has once again begun to give a faint green light to arms exports to Turkey. At the end of January, the Ministry of Defense granted an export permit for the steel needed in armored vehicles, which the Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) criticized. In Andersson’s opinion, it would not be appropriate to export defense material to countries that are at war and trample on human rights.

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Centre), on the other hand, considered the ministry’s decision good. “Turkey is Finland’s future ally, which was also taken into account when evaluating this permit”, Savola stated to Ilta-Sanom.

Savola’s comment exuded a world view that allies should also be friends with each other.