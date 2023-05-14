Comment | Finland was the overwhelming favorite of the audience, but it is not enough to win in Eurovision

Käärijä will be remembered for a long time in Finland and among visu fans, despite Loreen, writes HS culture editor Juuso Määttänen.

Liverpool

“Wrapper made Eurovision history”, said Yle’s press release, which was published as soon as the Eurovision results were announced.

The starting point of the press release was formulated as positive, even though the result of the Eurovision Song Contest was not what Finland had hoped for. The wrapper came in second, even though it received by far the most audience points. Swedish Loreen won Eurovision.

In the end, the difference in total points was slightly less than 60 points: Sweden’s total points were 583, while Finland’s was 526. Although Finland received more audience points than any other country, the expert councils created too big a difference between Finland and Sweden. Finland received only 150 points from Raadei, while Sweden’s score was 340.

The history of wisdom doing is true, but the facts do not remove the disappointment.

When Finland’s representative Käärijä arrived to give his comments to the Finnish media after finishing second, it wasn’t an artist celebrating a historic achievement, but rather a musician who felt very disappointed and exhausted.

“Of course, the audience’s reaction felt good, but at the point when you realize that you won’t win, that doesn’t completely relieve the feeling either. I told everyone I would win – and I didn’t. I’m disappointed, but life goes on.”

The feeling of disappointment is surely shared by many Finns, who during the Eurovision have been passionate about Käärijä.

This week, Finland has seemed to have lost Käärijä. At least that’s how it seemed when I read endless news about the Käärijä drug in Liverpool.

In Eurovision of course it’s all about entertainment, but a big part of the charm is the competition. The fact that countries are awarded points and that in the end one country wins all the others.

In Finland, even the theoretical possibility of winning the Eurovision Song Contest is not common. This was practically the second time in history, after 2006 and Lord’s, when Finland was considered a real option to win the competition.

In 2021, Blind Channel, which represented Finland, finished sixth, which was the second best result in the history of Finland. Now Käärijä clearly made it even better.

The fact that now the top result came with a song in Finnish is its own story. Previously, the best ranking was with a Finnish-language song Anneli Saariston placing seventh in 1989 with the song La Dolce Vita.

In interviews, Käärijä has emphasized the importance of the Finnish language and said that he wanted to prove that Finland’s visa representative does not have to enter the competition with a song in English.

Second getting there is a wonderful and unique achievement.

The most important thing is how much New Music Competition has developed in recent years and how the format is currently managing to raise the popularity of artists throughout Finland, whose success before UMK was clearly more subdued.

The majority of artists participate in UMK precisely because they hope to get a boost in their domestic career with it. You may not even be interested in getting to Eurovision. The wrapper was a delightful exception in this sense as well. He announced right from the start that he was aiming for a win.

Last year Bess released the biggest hit of the year Ram bam bam specifically at UMK. In the second year, the Blind Channel phenomenon started with UMK’s victory and a great placement in Eurovision. Wrapper annealing is, compared to these, a matter of another level and can be offered to a person from Vantaa Jere Pöyhönen no matter what kind of possibilities.

Pöyhönen, aka Käärijja, has said in interviews that he hopes above all for a stable position in the Finnish music business. If only the current popularity is properly utilized and new songs are created, Käärijä should have the keys to success in his hands.

And in the end, winning doesn’t determine which artists will go down in Eurovision history the best. Pöyhönen’s own favorite from the history of wisdom is that of Ukraine Vjerka Serdjutska. His fate at Helsinki Eurovision in 2007 was the same as Käärijä’s now: second place. Even today, his fellow citizens still remember Serdjutška in a completely different way than Serbia, who won the competition at the time by Marija Šerifović.

Eventually This year’s Eurovision was exactly as predicted according to the probabilities. From the beginning, Loreen was the early favorite to win the Eurovision Song Contest, and even though Käärijä emerged as an underdog-like challenger, the odds were clearly on Loreen’s side until the end.

The experts believed that Loreen would get so many more council points than Käärijä that she would forcefully win the competition.

That’s exactly what happened. It’s boring, and Finns aren’t the only ones who think the same.

Everyone who watched the video broadcast could tell how the wild shouts of “Käärijä” and “Cha Cha cha” rang out in the Liverpool arena when the points were awarded.

The public wanted Käärijä to win. They wanted the green bolero-wearing rapper, who performed a special song, to beat Loreen, who performed a wonderfully produced but unnecessarily clinical song. Of course, the setting was only strengthened by the fact that Loreen had already won the Eurovision Song Contest once.

Sympathies were also on the Finnish side in the media center of the viusarena. After the victory was decided, several foreign journalists came to tell how they would have liked Finland to win. Many repeated that Finland was the “real winner”.

The wrapper’s victory would have been a better story.

Eurovision is a competition that is not automatically won by the overwhelming favorite of the public. This has been the case since 2009, when the current point distribution system was introduced in the competition.

About half of the points come from the expert boards of each country. The judges have been instructed to emphasize points when awarding, among other things, the purity of the vocal performance and the visual presentation of the performance.

The important role of the Raati has been criticized over the years, although initially the Raati were introduced precisely because it was hoped that they would reduce the situation in which countries mostly distribute points to their neighbors. It can be said that the raids have not had the desired effect.

Another thing entirely is whether it is considered a good thing that not only the audience but also music professionals are deciding on the scores. Of course, one could wonder if the weighting between the public and the town hall points needs to be so even. Could the share of points obtained from the railways be, for example, 25 percent?

In the name of transparency, it is of course good to state that the author of this comment was himself part of the Finnish panel of experts in 2022.

From Loreen can’t take away his achievements. His singing was impeccable. It sounded amazing and was definitely one of the most impressive performances of the night.

Visually, the show was carefully thought out and wonderfully produced. Although Sweden had to change the stage structure clearly from Melodifestivalen, it ultimately did not have a noticeable effect on how elegant the whole thing looked. Everything was executed to the last minute, to ensure victory.

Even during her five years in public appearances, Loreen seemed to be especially careful not to make any kind of mistakes. He didn’t go to extra gigs. Gave thoughtful interviews. Showed by his behavior that he knew exactly that everyone expected him to win the race. That tactic worked.

Is it’s also needless to say that the audience didn’t like Loreen as well. Loreen also received 243 public votes, which was the second most after Käärijä.

The experienced Swedish musician charmed the crowd and convinced the audience just enough.

It’s hard to blame him for succeeding exactly where he was expected to succeed.

Finnish Wrapper and Cha Cha Cha will be remembered for a long time, despite Loreen, both in Finland and among visu fans.