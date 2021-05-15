Comment Finland last won World Cup gold with a similar team, with which it is now going to the Games – After all, the main opponents have weakened

The previews for the World Championship seem good to the Lions, writes HS journalist Mikko Pajala.

Lions team for the World Cup starting next weekend was announced on Saturday. There are only two NHL players in the Finnish crew, and 14 for the first time.

If the list of names seems modest, it is worth remembering that the majority of countries are involved in a clearly weaker team than usual.

It is also worth remembering that Finland will take part in the tournament as the last world champion.

Two years ago, the list of lions was very much the same as it is now, but the opponents were basically much better than this year.

“The goal is to get the roles in place and I think we have succeeded, ”Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen commented on the selections in the Hockey Federation press release.

Jalonen has led the Lions to become the men’s world champion twice. On both occasions, which ended in the championship party in Bratislava, Finland has not busted NHL superstars and exceptionally tough individuals.

The key issue has just been the role. Jalonen and his coaching teams have assembled teams that have been exceptionally united and organized in the national team circles.

This year, Finland is not even a clear under-respondent on paper, but equal to others. The preconceptions seem really good for the Lions.

Read more: 14 first-timers were selected to the Lions World Cup team, with the last Stanley Cup winner joining the group

Particularly the gloomy shadow of the ordinary are the North Americans. Canada and the United States each have several NHL players, but the names of the vast majority say hardly anything other than more vigilant hockey followers.

The leveling of the starting points also gives exceptionally favorable settings for surprises, as Germany, for example, showed at the 2018 Olympic tournament.

So fewer easy matches are known than usual. In the Finnish block, too, Germany, Norway and the host country, Latvia, are by no means underestimated, and even the Kazakh team consists mainly of KHL players.