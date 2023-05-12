Comment | Finland got the best possible performance spot for the Eurovision final

Finland will appear in the Eurovision final in 13th place. It is an excellent place in terms of winning hopes, writes HS’s culture reporter Juuso Määttänen.

Eurovision the performance order of the finale was decided on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Wrapper will perform in tomorrow’s final in 13th place. It is the best possible performance spot that Finland could get this year.

The hope of a five-way victory lives on, even for Sweden Loreen has become the bettors’ overwhelming favorite during the five-week period.

Multi you might wonder why the venue 13 is the best possible or what does the venue even matter.

A total of 26 countries will perform in the Eurovision final. Ten countries made it to the final from both Tuesday’s and Thursday’s semi-finals, and in addition, the five major sponsoring countries of Eurovision (Britain, Italy, Spain, France and Germany) and last year’s winner (Ukraine) automatically made it to the final.

The venue of the countries is partly a lottery.

Until 2012, the places for the finals were drawn entirely. Passionate Finnish fans remember, for example, the 2011 judicial murder, when Finland’s representative Paradise Oskar had to open the final.

In his own semi-final, Paradise Oskar had received the third most votes, but in the final the ranking was 21st. Many believe that the bad venue was a big explanation for this.

Since 2012, the venue of the final has only been partially determined by lottery. The countries that have reached the final are drawn whether they appear in the first half of the final (i.e. this year in places 1–13) or in the second (in places 14–26).

To Finland – as well as Sweden, France and Spain among the big early favorites – a place was drawn in the first half.

This caused concern among fans as the first half has a reputation for being a much worse place to perform in terms of winning.

The reputation is not completely unfounded. In the years 2005–2013, the winner always came from the second half. In the entire history of Eurovision, two thirds of the winners have appeared in the second half, one third in the first half.

On the other hand: since 2015, the winner has appeared every other year in the first half and every other year in the second. So you can say that the reputation of the first half as a bad performance venue has also been exaggerated.

The biggest problem with the first half is that it offers a lot more bad spots than the second. Performance places from place 10 onwards are already very good, but the very beginning places of the competition are statistically very difficult.

This is simply because many viewers may start watching the broadcast late. When watching the long Eurovision Song Contest, the performances at the beginning are also much easier to forget. Votes will not be received. In the 2000s, only Turkey in 2003 has managed to win the Eurovision Song Contest after appearing at the very beginning, in fourth place.

From Since 2012, the final decision on the exact order of the performers is made by the organizers after the half draw has been completed.

For the performance locations, we carefully consider the whole of the evening. You don’t want to put songs that are too similar in a row.

At the same time, a clear circle is created that reinforces the significance of the badness of certain places. The biggest advance favorites are usually not placed in the so-called worst places, which leads to the fact that Eurovision is never won from those places either.

Finland is one of the biggest advance favorites this year, so the race organizers clearly want to favor Käärijä. Place 13 is the last of the first half, so as good as you can get. Before Finland, Estonia performing a reasonably indifferent ballad Alikafollowed by Czech Vesna with a strong song.

Sweden’s Loreen appears in ninth place, as does Spain, which is also one of the favorites Blanca Paloman after. Sweden’s slightly earlier appearance hardly decides the competition in Finland’s favor.

In the latter half, among the early favorites, Norway will appear, among others Alessandra, which can be predicted to reach a very high place in the final. Likewise, the Croatian comedy group Let 3 will benefit from its place as the second-to-last performer.

Is it does this matter in the end?

The Eurovision Song Contest always evokes a backlash, where the attitude towards the annual program called the Eurovision Song Contest as a competition is considered a fool’s errand.

Of course, you can think so, but on the other hand, Eurovision is a unique concept. One week a year when European countries compete in the field of popular music as if it were a more serious sports competition. It arouses enthusiasm for endless speculation – also elsewhere than in Finland. This can be seen by following Swedish tabloids, for example.

Of course, Finland is one of the country’s biggest five-star athletes, but that can’t be considered very surprising. There are few countries where the World Hockey Championships cause the same passion as here.

If you want to think about the musical meaning of the songs or even the commercial potential, the placement in the music video might not matter.

Last year’s winner, Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra’s song Stephanie has been listened to just under 50 million times on Spotify. Armenia, which came in 20th place but became a Tiktok phenomenon after the competition Rosa Linnin pieces Snap on the other hand, 630 million times, if you don’t count numerous remix versions.

Correction 12.5. at 15:57: Turkey won Eurovision in 2003, not in 2004, as the article incorrectly stated.