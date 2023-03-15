Comment | Finland freezes on sofas and it’s the parents’ reason: “Back up and go to the yard with the kids”

Finns’ ability to act is wanted for the next government program. The threat is that twenty years from now there won’t be enough fit people to maintain society, writes HS sports reporter Ari Pusa.

“Junior and the immobility of young people has crept into a social problem – like the climate crisis. Immobility is not talked about enough. It’s a management problem that hasn’t been raised enough.”

CEO of the Finnish Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto hit the eye of the needle with his words, when the umbrella organization of Sports Colleges gathered experts to consider solutions to the problem of immobility.

When the funding of sports and physical activity, 150 million euros, has until now been earmarked from the profits brought in by Veikkaus, there has been no need to think about it anyway.

Now that the funding of sports and exercise is transferred to the state budget, it is part of the election debate. Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2. Finns’ ability to act is wanted for the next government program.

During the elections, almost every party and candidate is perhaps in some way concerned about the immobility of Finns. After the elections, the situation is back to square one.

The topic does not seem to interest political decision-makers so much that it would lead to concrete actions.

Even the sports minister is a four-chain position in Finland, where someone who is not yet experienced is put to learn. In civilized countries, the sports minister is a respected figurehead.

The fact that Finns move too little requires the cooperation and leadership of administrative sectors at a sufficiently high level, preferably from the prime minister, the expert panel emphasized.

The chairman of the trade association OAJ discussed immobility in the panel Katarina Murtoentrepreneur and advisor Pasi Rinnewellness coach Petteri KilpinenMember of Parliament Pauli Kiuru (kok), director of the UKK Institute Tommi Vasankari, CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto and Secretary General of the National Children’s Strategy Johanna Laisaari.

Sports college an expert panel was organized on March 14, the creator of the theory of relativity Albert Einstein on his birthday.

In real life, solving the immobility of Finns would require the Einstein of everyday life: the strict goal of concreteness set for the panel discussion still remained a promise.

The closest thing to concreteness was the National Children’s Strategy Unit’s proposal for the Finnish model of hobbies. In it, every child or young person would have one free hobby that could be practiced in the school premises in the evenings.

The model is mostly taken from Iceland. The danger of the model is that it could be identified as a hobby model for the poor.

Lapsistrategy’s general secretary, Laisaari, corrects the image. It’s not a hobby model for the “poor”. Young people who are already actively moving participate the most in hobby activities.

“So not just because it’s free of charge,” says Laisaari.

The activity should therefore be aimed at schoolchildren who do not enjoy it. However, it’s difficult to say from above that now let’s move!

Although there is a lot of sitting in schools, schools should not be blamed for the problem of inactivity. Office workers sit at least as much, if not much more.

The Olympic Committee also supports the Finnish model of sports. According to the Olympic Committee, the next government program must include a systematic model for ensuring that high-quality activities for children and young people can be found in nearby schools. This way families have more time together.

A hobby The Finnish model requires the cooperation of schools and sports clubs. That, in turn, requires clear decisions and clear management.

The threat is that twenty years from now there will be no fit people to maintain society.

The issue will not be resolved with reports and surveys. However, the UKK institute will soon publish a study, according to which the condition of Finns in the 2040s will not be “a bed of roses”.

The study is based on the results of the Cooper running test given to conscripts, which have collapsed since 1979.

If the immobility of children, young people and adults is not addressed with effective means, long working careers and increases in the retirement age may remain unrealized.

At least this should wake up the decision makers.

The parents are responsible for their children’s hobbies or lack of hobbies. It cannot be outsourced to school or municipal physical education instructors or sports clubs.

“Get your back off the sofa and into the yard with the kids”, wellness coach Petteri Kilpinen the command.