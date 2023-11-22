Comment | Finland continues its tennis sensations, and nothing seems to be impossible anymore

Talks about the exceptional team spirit of the Finnish men’s Davis Cup team do not seem to be just words, writes Timo Riihentupa.

Finland among the four best tennis countries in the world.

The sentence is absurd, even if the Davis cup in its current form is in crisis and like a shadow even more. Despite this, tennis is one of the giants of sports. A sport in which little Finland should not have a say.

At least not when the best tennis country in the world is decided.

Neither the balance of power nor the probabilities seem to bother the Finnish men’s national tennis team. Toppling Canada and plunging into the top four tennis nations is another chapter on that list of feats.

This time the surprise was a bit different from previous stretches.

The fact was that Canada, plagued by injuries, with its current crew, is not the best tennis country in the world, even if the ranking suggests so.

It was also a fact that Finland’s starting point in Malaga was miserable.

After the sensational tournament in Split Emil Ruusuvuori got sick. It was followed by, according to his own words, “some kind of burnout”, and a miserable fall was crowned by a shoulder injury.

Otto Virtanen the situation is an even bigger mystery that puzzled even the player himself after the disaster performance of Tali’s tournament. In any case, the momentum at the main tour level had disappeared, and Virtanen had recently lost to almost every opponent.

Harri Heliövaaran a difficult year meant that his multi-year collaboration doubles pair by Lloyd Glasspool with.

A bunch of players who lost their self-confidence, needed in a losing streak and suffered from health concerns arrived in Malaga.

As if by magic, a bunch of confident supermen were seen on the pitch in Malaga. The injury of Ruusuvuori, the number one singles player, didn’t hurt much when Finland marched over Canada.

The team players have spoken that Jarkko Nieminen the collective spirit of the team he skippers is exceptional.

I don’t think it’s just talk.

Finland stretches from victory to victory, and nothing seems to be impossible anymore.