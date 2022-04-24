Comment Finland closed its eyes to Russia’s corruption and grim influence, and now the laundry in Helsingrad is being washed

Should Finnish leaders have admitted out loud that the money paid for the hockey show and tennis party is feeding the gloomy side of the Russian economy – and turning away, asks Jussi Pillinen, the forerunner of the Economic and Political Department.

In Britain has in recent months washed the public laundry. The country is trying to wash away the stains left by Russian obscure money, which is full of London in particular.

The country has wondered how a billionaire ended up on the sanctions list Roman Abramovich managed to grab influence for himself: he controls a huge luxury asset and got publicity for the football team through Chelsea.

All in all, the Russians on the sanctions list owned by the BBC real estate in the UK alone for around € 1 billion, mainly from London.

In addition to property, Russian businessmen have gained influence.

In 2020, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a friend who had bought British newspapers Yevgeny Lebedevin as a member of the upper house of the country’s parliament. A few weeks ago, The Sunday Times and the BBC revealed that he made an appointment to the country’s intelligence services despite warnings. Lebedev himself has denied risk and condemned the war in Ukraine.

With a tangle of Russian money and influence is a nickname in the British mouth: Londongrad.

Also in Finland in recent weeks, new information has been uncovered about how deep into society the tentacles of Russian billionaires have reached.

On Sunday, HS revealed that part of the Finnish-Russian oligarch Gennadi Timtšenkon the benefits of the transactions have been directed by the president Vladimir Putin to a childhood friend who worked as a butcher To Pyotr Kolbin. He is considered Putin’s “backstage.” Who benefited from Russia’s national assets through Finland in the end?

Real estate holdings have also been found in Finland. HS has said Special holdings of Långvik Spa, from the villas of the oligarchsand luxury boats seized. The KHL adventure of the Helsinki Jokers is reminiscent of Chelsea and Abramovich. Timtchenko’s PR tennis tournament in Finland was hardly selfless either.

On Sunday, HS told in an extensive article how Gennady Timtchenko’s company, which supplied Russian oil to the world, was run from Tapiola in Espoo for more than a decade.

Helsinki is not London and the scales here are quite different from those in Britain. But maybe the countries aren’t that different – maybe just Helsingradin there is still no laundry.

Post-wisdom is very easy, but sometimes it is needed too.

Until the 21st century, the idea was to tie Russia into the rest of the world through the economy. Therefore, it was worth building connections, even though the country’s corruption was known. The more difficult question is whether Finnish decision-makers should have seen the direction of Russia earlier.

Should the leaders have admitted out loud that the money paid for the hockey show and tennis party is feeding the gloomy side of the Russian economy – and turning away? Should companies not have made investments and not received the fruits of their owners’ oil money?

Should the state leadership have already stated after the conquest of Crimea in 2014 that there is darkness behind Putin’s mask?

Is it a naive idea that Finland could have said no?

at least Finland does not closed eyes alone. In Britain, the Londongrad scandal is still in full swing.

At the heart of Europe, Germany still does not want to let go of Russian gas. No, although it is already clear that energy money does not bind Russia to human rights or international agreements, but supports the country’s military and enriches the elite. In this comparison, Finland has not seemed to be worse than any other.

Last year, Finns once again looked inward at the time of Finnishization and the power exercised by the Soviet Union here. Cold War Finland from the documentary series.

The current interpretation of the 70s is grim. Mightily the series foundthat Finland “learned and learned for decades to lie to itself.” The teaching of that time is that at least it is good to face networks of influence face to face, without expressions.

History will ultimately determine how relations with Russia in the early 2000s are interpreted. Naive or not, in any case, their builders are already being evaluated. That is why Finland deserves to hear what really happened in Helsingrad.